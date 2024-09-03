Key Takeaways Antetokounmpo has built a lasting legacy as one of Milwaukee's best ever, but recent shortcomings may lead to an impromptu exit.

Antetokounmpo was paired with Damian Lillard prior to 2023-24, though their first season together ended in a first-round playoff defeat.

If the Bucks' front office fails to further aid Antetokounmpo, and Lillard's help isn't enough, the writing may be on the wall for Giannis' departure.

At just 29 years old, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has quickly risen through the ranks of the greatest players ever to play the sport.

An NBA champion in 2021, NBA Finals MVP, two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, the 6-foot-11, 243-pound power forward seemed primed for further success after his 2021 title win, but the opposite has occurred.

The three seasons following Milwaukee's championship triumph have seen two first-round exits and one second-round defeat in the postseason, leading some to believe that Antetokounmpo could grow antsy about his situation.

This is especially important since the latest first-round exit to the Indiana Pacers in six games came in the first playoff run with former Portland Trail Blazers superstar and fellow NBA 75th Anniversary Team member Damian Lillard .

Damian Lillard Stats with Milwaukee Bucks – 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 24.3 3PT% 35.4 TS% 59.0 PER 19.6

Lillard struggled in his debut campaign in Milwaukee, averaging less than 25 points yet playing 65 games or more for the first time since his third season.

Lillard's declining efficiency was concerning, especially as he came off of scoring a career-high 32.2 points per game in 2022-23, which included a 71-point explosion against the Houston Rockets .

Seeing that an all-time great was sent in to boost the franchise but only got them one more playoff win than in the previous season, Antetokounmpo's mindset could shift completely following this season.

It would make the 2024-25 campaign essential for Milwaukee's front office to keep their franchise cornerstone content.

With Lillard's production a reasonable concern heading into his age-34 season and Milwaukee's recent streak of first-round heartbreaks, this season may lead Antetokounmpo to his breaking point.

Antetokounmpo's Possible Finale With Milwaukee

Losing and declining teammates could be part of Giannis' decision to leave

The dramatic saga of Antetokounmpo possibly joining a new team is far from new, as the rumors of his free agency decisions and likely trade scenarios have followed the star forward since he won the second of his two MVP awards in 2019-20.

Prior to his NBA title win in 2021, Antetokounmpo's playoff failures were rumored to be the leading cause of his potentially joining a new team.

Now that the feeling of uncertainty has returned after several losing seasons, Milwaukee must be experiencing the same situation again.

Antetokounmpo has the ability to put pressure on his front office without words, as his dominant play does all the talking. He put together his greatest statistical season in 2023-24, which included his incredible month of December when he scored 32.5 points, grabbed 11.5 rebounds and dished out 6.8 assists per game while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor.

Antetokounmpo led the team to an 11-2 record that month. As the new year came, Lillard decided to return the favor by posting one of the least efficient months of his career in January.

Lillard's 23.6 points on 38.9 percent shooting from the field and 27.8 percent shooting from three-point range led to an 8-7 record in the month.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats – 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 30.4 REB 11.5 TS% 64.9 PITP 20.3

Last season, Antetokounmpo became the first player in NBA history to average at least 30 points while shooting 60 percent from the field.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar compiled the next-best totals when he averaged 31.7 points on 57.7 percent shooting in 1970-71.

With the production that Antetokounmpo provides for Milwaukee, the front office is once again faced with the dilemma of how to fully take advantage of his prime years, and it seems as though the massive trade for Lillard was not the solution.

In hindsight, the player swap of Lillard and former Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday could spell the end of Antetokounmpo's tenure in Milwaukee.

Holiday, highly regarded as one of, if not the best, perimeter defenders in the entire league, was a perfect glue guy for the team during their 2021 title run. Holiday's incredible defensive instincts and ability to both run the offense and score when needed provided Antetokounmpo with a security blanket that he could rely on.

Holiday played a massive role in the Bucks' first championship win in 50 years, and after finding his way to the Boston Celtics prior to last season, he immediately won his second title, while Antetokounmpo, Lillard and the Bucks were sent home early.

Antetokounmpo has long stated that his sole focus is on winning, and after back-to-back failures in the postseason, his disappointment could lead to a trade request.

Antetokounmpo's Rumored Destination in a Trade

With a continued lack of playoff success, Milwaukee could be forced to deal its superstar.

If push comes to shove and the Bucks have to let go of their core building block after another frustrating playoff defeat in the 2024-25 playoffs, Antetokounmpo may command the largest asking price of any superstar that has been up for trade in the past 20 years.

Antetokounmpo would still only be 30 years old following the 2024-25 season, giving his new team several years of fantastic production as long as his athleticism and strength persist.

The Golden State Warriors have been involved in Antetokounmpo rumors for several seasons, as the pairing of him and another two-time NBA MVP, Stephen Curry , would make for one of the best duos in the history of the game.

Antetokounmpo's connections to Golden State and Curry have been visible since the Bucks' media day before the 2022-23 season when Antetokounmpo claimed that Curry was the best player in the world after his fourth title win.

Curry then reacted to that statement hilariously during the Warriors' media day, seeming shocked that a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber could hold that opinion.

"He said what? Oh, I was like who? I thought you were making that up."

Sports Illustrated even touched on the possibility of Antetokounmpo joining Curry on the same team, citing that the Bucks' first-round exit and the Warriors' Play-In Tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings could lead the two to each other, though it seems unlikely from both teams' perspectives.