Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks made major changes in the offseason after their embarrassing postseason exit, showing their commitment to competing for a championship.

Damian Lillard's arrival in Milwaukee brought high expectations, but he has struggled to fit in with his new team and adjust to playing alongside two top-50 players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been carrying the team with outstanding performances while Lillard finds his footing, but the Bucks have been inconsistent overall.

The Milwaukee Bucks were widely considered to be the winners of the 2023 NBA offseason. It was crucial that they made some major changes this past summer after they had perhaps the most embarrassing postseason of any playoff team. Milwaukee worked hard all year during the 2022-23 regular season, dominating their way to the top of the Eastern Conference and the best record in the entire league.

Due to their diligence in the regular season, the Bucks earned the top seed and home-court advantage throughout the entirety of their playoff run. Unfortunately, that run wound up being a lot shorter than Milwaukee, its players, and its fans expected. After grinding for 82 games to capture what was supposed to be the easiest path to the Finals, the Bucks got upset by the Miami Heat in just five short games in the first round.

Their series loss to the Heat marked their second straight early postseason exit since winning it all in 2021, the first being their second-round defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics in seven games. If Milwaukee's front office wasn't already worried about the first-round embarrassment that Miami handed them, they certainly would be later in the offseason when Giannis Antetokounmpo took it into his own hands to prevent his brass from getting complacent after their title in 2021.

Bucks grant Antetokounmpo's wishes

On two separate occasions, first in an interview with the New York Times and then on the 48 Minutes podcast, Antetokounmpo issued an indirect warning to the Milwaukee decision-makers. He went on record to say that while he'd like to remain a Buck for the entirety of his career, his loyalty to the team won't take precedence over competing for a championship. He stated and then restated that if he felt the team was no longer doing its best to field a competitive roster around him, that he'd be forced to seek greener pastures.

The Bucks heard his message loud and clear and responded by trading for Damian Lillard. Like when they acquired Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee saw an opportunity and jumped on it, making their intentions to compete clear to the world and, perhaps more importantly, to Antetokounmpo. Just a few days after they traded for Lillard, the Bucks were able to sign Antetokounmpo to a three-year extension. Milwaukee took his bluff, and the Greek Freak held up his end of the bargain too.

With one move, the Bucks were able to acquire one 75th Anniversary team member and lock down another one long term. It was hard to argue that they didn't have the best offseason of any franchise.

Early returns for Milwaukee with Lillard

Lillard kicked things off in a spectacular fashion with his new team, too. In their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, he put up 39 points on just 20 shots. He scored 14 of those in the fourth quarter to bring Dame Time to Milwaukee for the first time as a Buck, leading them over the Sixers in a narrow one-point victory.

It was scary hours for the league, as fans of opposing teams started to process the reality they now lived in, one that featured the Bucks, a perennial title contender with Antetokounmpo and a team that's one glaring weakness was half-court offense, adding Lillard, one of the greatest offensive engines in NBA history.

Since their opener, though, Lillard has struggled heavily to fit in with his new team. His usage has declined with him having two reliable on-ball scorers beside him for the first time in his career. As such, it appears that he's struggling to build his rhythm in games and his efficiency has tanked as a result.

Damian Lillard stats 2023-24 Averages Points 24.3 Assists 5.7 Rebounds 4.2 Field goal % 38.6 3-point field goal % 28.6

Clearly, Dame hasn't been himself since arriving in Milwaukee. Perhaps he just needs more time to gel in his new system and with his new teammates. He certainly isn't used to playing next to two top-50 players in the league and deferring to them sometimes like he has to now. With the Portland Trail Blazers, the scoring burden was almost entirely his to bear alone, especially after CJ McCollum was traded away. As such, the rock was always in his hands, and he could build his rhythm and momentum throughout the game at his own pace.

Now, he has to ensure that Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton get their touches and shots too. Those are easily two of the best teammates he's ever had, but they aren't perfect players either. Both need the ball in certain spots and neither is a natural playmaker. So, not only does Lillard have to try to establish a rhythm for himself, he's also tasked with ensuring that his star running mates are properly appeased.

But, even if Antetokounmpo can't set Lillard up for easy buckets the way that Dame can for him, the Greek Freak has done everything he can to bide time for his new point guard to get acclimated.

Giannis has been carrying the Bucks

Lillard hasn't been the only one struggling for Milwaukee. The entire team has labored through some early season inconsistencies on both ends of the court. Through 10 games, the Bucks ranked 24th in defensive rating, allowing 116.7 points per 100 possessions. They've carried a negative net rating throughout the majority of the year so far and still had a -2.4 mark after 10 outings. Middleton, their presumed third option, is averaging just 11.3 points in nine games played.

With the Bucks limping through the early part of the year, Antetokounmpo has taken the onus on himself to carry this team while Lillard finds his footing. In his last three games, the Greek Freak has put up 124 total points for an average of 41.3, with performances of 54, 35, and 35 points.

Even with his Herculean effort, Milwaukee managed just a 1-2 record in that stretch, with losses to the Indiana Pacers and the Orlando Magic, with their sole win coming over the Chicago Bulls. The sheer exertion that he mustered over that time landed him on the injury report with a strained right calf, but it seems that it wasn't for naught.

With Antetokounmpo out for their clash with the Toronto Raptors after his incredible three-game span, it was Lillard's turn to put the team on his back. He answered the call with 37 points and 13 assists on a commendable 9-18 shooting.

It seems that Antetokounmpo is ready to drag this team along until Lillard is ready. It also appears that Lillard can answer the call whenever Antetokounmpo isn't able to. Their combined individual efforts have the Bucks at 7-4 despite all the obstacles they've encountered in this early season. If they can start clicking at the same time, they might just be the unstoppable duo that everyone expected them to be.

Read more: How Chris Paul fits in with the new look Golden State Warriors