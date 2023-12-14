Highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 64 points in a game against the Indiana Pacers, setting a franchise record.

On Dec. 13, Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a career-high 64 points in a 140-126 win against the Indiana Pacers, setting the franchise record for most points scored by a player in a game.

Despite the Greek native's absurd scoring numbers, the biggest story of the night didn't exactly stem from his performance; it came from a post-game ordeal that saw a heated Antetokounmpo chase the Pacers into the tunnel leading to their locker room, assuming that they had taken the game ball away from him.

Although the incident ended with Antetokounmpo getting a ball back, he claimed that it didn't feel like the same ball the team used during the game.

To piece together what exactly transpired during and after the game, here's what we know about the post-game drama.

Antetokounmpo's career-high 64 points

Shot 20-28 and drained 24-32 free throws

From the first quarter of the game, it was clear Antetokoumpo was locked in. In 11 minutes, he scored 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting, notched five rebounds, an assist, and a steal, as the Bucks took a small 36-33 lead to start it off.

While the 29-year-old had a fairly quiet second quarter compared to the first, he still ended the first half with 21 points, seven rebounds, the lone assist, and three steals and the Bucks extended their lead further.

Once the second half was underway, Antetokoumpo had seemingly leveled up again. He scored 17 points on 70 percent shooting in the third, then an outrageous 26 points in the fourth to reach his career-high of 64 and route the Pacers at the same time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Game statistics Points 64 Rebounds 14 Steals 4 Field goal % 71.4 Free throw % 75.0

The rest of the team fared decently, with Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton notching 21 and 14 points respectively, but the clear MVP of the game belonged to Antetokounmpo.

In search of the game ball

Antetokounmpo believed the Pacers kept the ball from him

After the game ended, Antetokoumpo wanted to commemorate his newly acquired accolade by keeping the game ball as a memory.

A leaked video taken following the final buzzer saw the Bucks forward sprinting toward the tunnel from which the Pacers had exited the court, followed by several members of the Pacers seemingly telling each other to hold on to the ball.

Although the video's subtitles attribute certain quotes to Buddy Hield and Myles Turner of the Pacers, it's unclear if they actually insisted on keeping the ball.

"Keep it, keep it, keep it," Hield allegedly said, via the subtitles.

"You want the ball?" another player can be heard asking. "You're not getting that ball."

The video then cuts back to the official broadcast and shows a livid Antetokounmpo pleading to the Pacers' assistant coach for the game ball.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle addressed the situation following the ordeal.

“What happened after the game was unfortunate. There was a misunderstanding about the game ball. It was Oscar Tshiebwe’s first NBA point. So we always get the game ball. We grabbed the ball and a couple of minutes later several of their players ended up in our hallway.”

Finding the ball

Bucks security reportedly handed the ball to a member of the team staff

On the Bally Sports Wisconsin broadcast, the referee can be seen grabbing the ball following Lillard's final shot attempt after the whistle was blown. The referee then handed the ball to what seemed like a security guard who then reportedly gave it to a Bucks team staffer.

After discovering the video, The Athletic asked Antetokounmpo if he was aware of it, but the forward wasn't sure what to make of it.

"I have a ball, but I don’t know if it’s the game ball. It feels like a brand-new ball. I can tell, I played, what, 35 minutes today? I know how the game ball felt. The ball that I have, which I will take and I’ll give it to my mom, for sure, but I don’t know if it’s the game ball."

Antetokounmpo continued by saying life goes on and that he had also lost the game ball from Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, something he's mourned since.

Despite the video evidence that a Bucks staffer had the ball, it remains unclear what happened to it once the broadcast pulled away from him.