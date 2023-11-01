Highlights The power dynamics in the NBA have shifted, with players now having more control over their contracts and where they want to play.

Some fans and front offices are starting to push back against player demands for trades, signaling a possible shift away from the player empowerment era.

Giannis Antetokounmpo demonstrated how to effectively use player empowerment by exerting pressure on the Bucks' front office to make roster moves and ultimately acquiring star player Damian Lillard.

Through the last decade or so, the NBA has seen a massive shift, with the power in negotiations and contracts going from the owners and front offices to the players. Not too long ago, a player was pretty much tied to his team for the duration of his current contract unless his franchise decided to part ways with him in a trade, which, of course, was always the intended application of a contract.

Every so often, the odd star would demand a trade or simply wait until free agency to flee his original team. But for the most part, organizations could count on the stars they drafted to stay home, at least through the prime of their careers. Nowadays, the lifer — the NBA player who stays with one team throughout the duration of their career — is quickly becoming a relic of the past.

For better or for worse, the most desired players can pretty much choose where they want to play, regardless of whether they have a contract with multiple years left on the deal. If a certain star wants off of his team before his contract is up, he can simply demand a trade.

This has led to continued realignments of the stars in the NBA, which has made for undeniably exciting drama. Seeing the league shake up and having new super teams formed can certainly build hype and anticipation, and it can also give fans of all teams hope that their squad might be the next to host a duo or trio of stars.

The player empowerment era has gone too far

In just the past decade, fans have seen big names like Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and others force their way off of their team by demanding trades, all of which were eventually granted. Just as quickly as it came, though, it appears that the player empowerment movement has lost favor with the league and its fans.

Players have started to garner more pushback for trade requests and demands, from both fans and the front offices. It was most likely a result of the culmination of all the recent player movement, with multiple stars jumping ship more than once in the last few years, but it does seem like one, singular situation pushed the envelope too far for most people. The Damian Lillard situation seemed especially difficult for most fans of the league to swallow, and it very well might mark the downturn of the player empowerment era.

Ironically, the end of the Lillard saga gave the world an example of how player empowerment can reach a happy medium. In the end, Lillard wasn't granted a trade to the top, and only, team on his original list: the Miami Heat. After months of stalled negotations, the Milwaukee Bucks swooped in and stole Lillard from the Heat, trading a package including Jrue Holiday and draft compensation to the Portland Trail Blazers to bring Dame to Milwaukee.

How Antetokounmpo did player empowerment the right way

While Lillard didn't get exactly what he wanted, Giannis Antetokounmpo did. Earlier in the year, Antetokounmpo had exerted his leverage in order to motivate his front office to continue to make moves to keep the Bucks a viable contender in the NBA.

In two separate interviews, one with the New York Times and another with a Bucks-focused basketball podcast, Antetokounmpo went on record to say that his loyalty to Milwaukee is conditional, dependent on their ability and willingness to keep a competitive roster around him.

When asked by Tania Ganguli of the New York Times whether he was looking to sign an extension with the Bucks this past offseason, he disclosed that he'd rather wait until 2024 to re-up with Milwaukee, due to the extra year of financial security that waiting would allow him. He also made it clear that he would still be evaluating his team's efforts in roster building as well, though. He expressed that although he'd like to remain with the Bucks, his ultimate goal was to continue to win championships.

"But at the end of the day, being a winner, it's over [staying with Milwaukee]... Winning a championship comes first. I don't want to be 20 years on the same team and don't win another championship."

A few weeks later, Antetokounmpo was given the chance to elaborate on his statement when he went on the 48 Minutes podcast with Ross Geiger. Rather than try to walk it back or soften the blow, he only doubled down on his original sentiment:

"But at the end of the day, if the Milwaukee Bucks organization -- which is the same thing I say every single year I've been with the Bucks -- as long as we are in for a championship, as long as nobody's comfortable, as long as everybody's sacrificing the same amount of time and sweat and blood that I've sacrificed for this city to win a championship, we are all good... So as I said, if the Milwaukee Bucks are on the same page for the rest of my career, great. If not, I have to win. I have to win. And I think the city and people will understand it."

Clearly, the Bucks heard his message loud and clear. Rather than call his bluff, Milwaukee went out and gave him the ultimate reassurance that they're absolutely not complacent with their one championship or their current roster. Instead of sitting on their hands, the Bucks went out and traded for Lillard, a top-75 player in NBA history.

Damian Lillard NBA Statistics 2022-23 2023-24 Games played 58 3 Points 32.2 23.3 Assists 7.3 4.3 Rebounds 4.8 5.7 Field goal % 46.3 39.1 3-point field goal % 37.1 29.6

Even through a decade of excellence with the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard earned some animosity from the Blazers faithful for the way he and his agent handled his trade demand. James Harden, who ultimately was granted a trade to his newest preferred destination, the Los Angeles Clippers, continues to lose supporters each time he forces his way off of another team. He may still have a few fans in Houston, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia, but it's clear that he's left the Rockets, Nets, and 76ers fanbases with a sour taste in their mouths.

Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, has gotten everything he wanted. Bucks fans can only commend him for how he put pressure on their front office and demanded excellence from them, resulting in the acquisition of one of the greatest players of all time in Lillard. With Lillard in tow, Milwaukee is undoubtedly one of the favorites for the title this year and will remain so as long as both Dame and the Greek Freak are in their primes. And this past offseason, Antetokounmpo ended up signing a three-year, $186 million contract extension that will carry his term through the end of Lillard's current deal.

This again gives Antetokounmpo the flexibility to ensure that the Bucks continue to maintain their excellence and improve their roster throughout his and Lillard's current deals. This is player empowerment done the right way.

