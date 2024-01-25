Highlights Antetokounmpo denies being involved in Coach Griffin's hiring, emphasizing that he doesn't make those decisions.

Antetokounmpo is having a near career year in scoring and field goal percentage.

While Antetokounmpo is above average defensively, the Bucks need more help in the frontcourt to effectively stop opponents' forwards and centers in the postseason.

When the news about the Milwaukee Bucks dismissing Adrian Griffin first arose, there was immediate widespread speculation about the reasoning behind it.

One of the main theories regarding the firing was that the team hadn't meshed well with Griffin, particularly its stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

After the Bucks's victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 24, Antetokounmpo took some time during the postgame press conference to answer questions about the regime change.

"I loved the guy. I invited him to my wedding [...] I talked with him. I was coached by him and we did very, very, very well."

The Greek forward also denied any notion that he was involved in Griffin's hiring, but admitted the two spoke before he joined the team.

"[...] I was not involved in the hiring of Coach Griff. I talked with him, the same way I talked with Coach Bud. But nobody said I was involved in hiring Coach Bud because I was a kid. [...] Ultimately, I don't make that decision."

Antetokounmpo is in the midst of another MVP-worthy season

Career highs in scoring and field goal percentage

Despite the Bucks' occasional struggles and overall defensive inconsistency, Antetokounmpo was having a near career year, reaching career highs in both points per game (31.3) and field goal percentage (60.5). It may be great for the Greek forward, but the Bucks' problems have been squarely in their defense.

While Antetokounmpo may not be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, he's still been above average on that end and has helped the Bucks stay on solid ground near the rim. His defensive rating is the highest it's been in his career (114.4), but given the overall uptick in scoring, it's not all that concerning.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Year-to-Year Defensive Rating Season Defensive Rating 2019-20 97.4 2020-21 107.3 2021-22 107.9 2022-23 109.2 2023-24 114.4

Defensive rating is a good way to gauge the overall effectiveness of a player's defense, it only provides us with a general overview of how good he is.

There haven't been many players able to get the best of Antetokounmpo this season, but he'll need more help in the frontcourt if the Bucks want to stop opponents' forwards and centers effectively in the postseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 2023-24 Defensive Matchups Players Defended FGA Defended FG % Julius Randle 32 40.6 Paolo Banchero 15 40.0 Kyle Kuzma 14 64.3 Tyrese Haliburton 11 9.1 Myles Turner 7 57.1 Jrue Holiday 9 11.1

It's clear Antetokounmpo is a solid defender, but has had some lapses. That may be something Doc Rivers will be able to handle once he begins his tenure with the Bucks, but as it stands, there's still a lot of work to do if the Bucks want to ensure a defense with as few leaks as possible.