So long as Giannis Antetokounmpo remains with the Milwaukee Bucks, the club should have at least a puncher's chance at competing for an NBA title. This season, though, Milwaukee has been exceedingly un-Bucks-like in an area that has provided one of its biggest advantages throughout the Antetokounmpo era — something that could prove problematic in the quest to reclaim championship gold. Specifically, on the defensive side of the court, where the "Greek Freak" says he and his teammates are falling woefully short to tip off the 2023-24 campaign.

“The team defense is not there," Antetokounmpo said following his team's 112–97 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We’re not helping each other as much as we should. The gaps are so — I feel like the gaps are like wide open. I feel like guys feel comfortable to be able to come down, attack, go downhill, get an angle, make a play for themselves or for their teammate. Like, I wish we were being guarded that way.”

Saturday's loss was just the tip of the iceberg. Through the first nine games of the new season, the Bucks are coughing up 116.5 points per 100 possessions to the opposition, a number that ranks 25th among the league's 30 teams. They're also allowing opponents to convert at a 67.3 percent clip in the restricted area and 47.0 percent in mid-range (both of which are bottom-eight marks league-wide).

Clearly, something has to give. Alas, the Bucks may not be properly equipped to play the level of defense that fans have become accustomed to seeing in recent years.

Antetokounmpo wants more D, but the team lost one of its best defenders

Last season, the Bucks ranked fourth in the Association in defensive rating at 110.9, which played a major part in the team notching a league-best 58-24 record in the regular season. However, getting upset in the first round of the playoffs by an eighth-seeded Miami Heat squad necessitated change. In an effort to reestablish themselves as the team to beat in the East, they swung the big trade netting future Hall of Famer Damian Lillard.

Although that move could pay huge dividends offensively as the year goes on, it may have put a cap on what Milwaukee can accomplish defensively. By shedding Jrue Holiday in the deal, the Bucks removed their best perimeter defender from the equation. And the man they replaced him with, Lillard, is a mediocre defender who some are saying is giving a career-worst performance on that end.

Meanwhile, Holiday is posting a lights-out defensive rating of 101.7 ,and opposing players' field goal percentages are dropping by 8.8 percentage points on average when he's the closest defender.

Holiday's exit notwithstanding, Milwaukee should have enough in place to still be one of the better fronts in the league. As Antetokounmpo sees it, he and his teammates simply need to take greater ownership of the situation and live up to their own reputation.

"We have to take it up a notch,” Antetokounmpo said. “This is not who we are. This is not the Milwaukee Bucks. We gotta guard people. ... And it starts with me. It starts with the leader of the team. I gotta be better. But again, it’s not one person can do it alone. Defensively, we gotta show more.”

Lillard isn't getting it done on the offensive end, either

Milwaukee Bucks Defense: Last Four Years Year Defensive Rating 2020-21 110.7 2021-22 111.1 2022-23 110.9 2023-24 116.5

It would be one thing if the Bucks were outgunning teams on a nightly basis, but they're not coming close to that, and Lillard's early-season struggles have been part of the problem. After having one of his best-ever offensive campaigns in 2022-23, Dame has been somewhat disappointing in his new digs so far.

Over his first seven games, Lillard is posting a respectable scoring average of 24.3 points per game, but he's only shooting 40.0 percent from the floor and 29.3 percent from three-point range. Consequently, Milwaukee has been 12.5 points per 100 possessions better offensively when Lillard hasn't been in the game, gobbling up possessions. That he needs to flip the script on both sides of the court goes without saying — something has to give, and sooner rather than later.

