Highlights The New York Giants' success hinges on pass-rushing, and has been a key to Super Bowl wins in the past.

The Giants have seen a recent lack of pass rush success, with zero top-10 finishes in sacks since 2014.

The arrival of Brian Burns boosts optimism with core frontmen Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

As a franchise, the New York Giants are no strangers to extraordinary pass-rushing groups. Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, Leonard Marshall, and Carl Banks caused most of the chaos for the Big Blue Wrecking Crew, which won two Super Bowls.

Another Hall of Famer, Michael Strahan, played his entire career with the Giants, briefly overlapping with Taylor. He left on a high note when he, Osi Umenyiora, and Justin Tuck helped the 2007 Giants lead the NFL in sacks and take down the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl 42.

New York's 2011 squad swapped out Strahan for All-Pro DE Jason Pierre-Paul, who teamed with Tuck and Umenyiora to beat the Patriots again in Super Bowl 46. The point is that New York's success, in this case, all of their Super Bowl wins, stem from great pass-rushing. Building on that, the Giants haven't had a team finish top-10 in sacks for a season since 2014. Look at their records since then.

However, the offseason acquisition of Brian Burns has the organization excited about a potentially dominant group for years to come. He is joining a defensive front that features All-Pro DL Dexter Lawrence II and 2022 fifth-overall draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. Burns spoke about Lawrence at the latter's charity softball game, with plenty to say about the new trio's potential:

I'm excited for it because I know they really have to key in on him [Lawrence], and also having somebody opposite of me, they're pretty much going to have to pick their poison on who they're going to key or slide to. With Dex demanding so much attention and Kayvon also demanding attention, it's going to free us up a lot.

It seems fair to say that Carolina wasn't set up along the line like the Giants, so this is new territory for Burns. He probably won't be the key target for opposing offensive lines anymore.

Burns and the Giants are a Perfect Match

This unexpected splash trade could instantly transform New York's outlook

The Giants finished with 34 sacks last season, 28th in the NFL. They were 23rd in QBKD%, which tracks how frequently a team knocked down opposing quarterbacks. New York needed some new life up front to generate pressure.

Enter Burns, who has had at least 7.5 sacks and 16 QB hits in every year of his career. His single-season high in sacks is 12.5. He accomplished that on a team that trailed often and didn't have other guys taking away attention. At least, not to the level of Lawrence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Burns, Lawrence, and Thibodeaux had 24.0 combined sacks in 2023. That trio was responsible for 39.3% of New York and Carolina's combined 61 sacks last season.

There's a reason that the Giants not only traded for Burns but immediately gave him a nice contract. By himself, Burns can impact the game. Next to Lawrence, who is arguably the NFL's best interior defensive lineman, Burns should only have more room to work with.

Then, Thibodeaux, who seems to improve every time he touches the field and finished with more sacks than both men last season, is on the other hand, ready to make his mark.

Burns' trade to New York seemed to come out of nowhere. Even Burns said "I was shocked. It was a pleasant surprise, but I was excited for the change." The hope is that opposing quarterbacks are surprised that a Giants' pass rusher is in their face on every dropback. One thing is certain, figuring out who to slow down won't be easy.

