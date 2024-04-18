Highlights Darius Slayton seeks a new contract from the Giants after outperforming his draft position.

The Giants might draft a quarterback despite having Daniel Jones and Drew Lock, or pick a top receiver.

Slayton joins other wideouts holding out for new deals but seeks less money than superstars.

Along with fellow 2019 draft picks Dexter Lawrence and Daniel Jones, wideout Darius Slayton is one of the longest-tenured New York Giants, and he would like to stay. According to ESPN's Jordan Ranaan, the wide receiver is skipping voluntary team workouts in the hopes of receiving a new deal.

The Giants will be one of the most interesting teams to watch in the upcoming NFL Draft. Despite having quarterbacks Jones and Drew Lock under contract, there are rumors that the team could look to draft a quarterback, which might increase Slayton's desire to stay with the team even further.

The team could also stay where they are and take one of the top wide receiver prospects to pair with Slayton.

Slayton Has Performed For the Giants In Tumultuous Times

He has far outplayed his 5th-round draft position

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants took a flyer on Slayton as the 171st selection in the fifth round of the 2019 draft, and he has made them look smart from the start. During his rookie year, the wideout caught 48 passes for 740 yards and eight touchdowns. The speedster is known for his ability to get deep, as evidenced by his career 15.1 yards per reception average.

Last March, Slayton and the Giants agreed on a two-year contract extension that would pay him $12 million. New York had problems at quarterback in 2023, with Jones and Tyrod Taylor both missing time due to injury and undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito subbing in admirably in nine games. Still, the wideout tied his career high in receptions, with 50, and set a new career high for yards, with 770.

Darius Slayton Career Stats Statistic Career Total Average Season Receptions 220 44 Yards 3,324 664.8 Touchdowns 19 3.8 Yards Per Catch 15.1 15.1

While Slayton has outplayed his draft pedigree and contract, leading the team in receiving in four of the last five seasons since Odell Beckham Jr.'s departure following the 2018 campaign, he has never topped 800 yards. That consistent 700-800 yard a season production suggests that Slayton is a solid player, but is more well-suited to a WR2 role rather than serving as the go-to guy.

Slayton is the latest receiver to hold out of voluntary team workouts as he seeks a new deal. He is joined by star wideouts Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and Courtland Sutton. While the 27-year-old would like some security, he will not be asking for as much money as those other players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Darius Slayton's 15.1 yards per catch average is the fourth-best such mark in the NFL among WRs with 200+ receptions over the last five seasons. The only players ahead of him are perennial Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and A.J. Brown, as well as deep ball specialist Mike Williams.

Slayton is joined on the Giants current wide receiver depth chart by Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson. The team could draft a quarterback in the first round, or they could opt for one of the top available receivers, such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze.

Source: Jordan Ranaan

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.