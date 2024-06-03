Highlights New York Giants tight end Darren Waller is expected to retire in the coming days.

Injuries and off-the-field issues hindered Waller's greatness, though his prime was still wholly dominant with the Raiders.

The Giants will gain much-needed cap space upon Waller's retirement, and Daniel Bellinger and rookie Theo Johnson are expected to get the first chance at replacing him as TE1.

The New York Giants expected big things after trading for tight end Darren Waller during the 2023 offseason, but nothing seemed to go right for the team or the player in their first campaign together.

The one-time Pro Bowler caught 52 passes for 552 yards and just one touchdown in 12 games for Big Blue last season. His 10.6 yards per reception were the lowest of his career since his first two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (when he caught just 12 total passes).

Before free agency, it was reported that Waller had contemplated retirement after the Giants' season ended, but he was expected to return to the team for 2024. Then, in April, Waller said that he hadn't made a decision on whether he'd continue his playing career.

Now, ESPN's Jordan Raanan has reported that the team expects Waller to call it quits. The final deadline for a decision will come next week, when the Giants hold Mandatory Minicamp on June 11 and June 12. The tight end hasn't attended any voluntary workouts this spring.

Waller is under contract through the 2025 season, though none of what remains on his deal is guaranteed. He has a $10.525 million salary for this season with another $1.275 million available in per-game roster bonuses, all of which the Giants could recuperate ($11.9 million in total cap savings) if Waller retires, or is cut or traded.

Related Darren Waller Still Hasn't 'Made A Decision Yet' About Retiring The man with the largest tight end contract in NFL history is still unsure whether he'll be suiting up in 2024 or hanging up his cleats.

Injuries, Off-Field Struggles Denied Waller Greatness

Waller has played in more than 12 games just twice in his nine-year career

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When healthy and given opportunity, Waller was as good as any of his tight end contemporaries. The problem, of course, is that Waller has dealt with numerous injuries, including multiple hamstring issues over the last couple of years. He also dealt with substance abuse early in his career, though he's now sober and started the Darren Waller Foundation, which is aimed at helping youth avoid and overcome addiction and mental health problems.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When he was able to stay healthy and on the field, Waller was dominant. In the two seasons in which he played more than 12 games, Waller posted back-to-back 90+ catch, 1,100+ yard receiving seasons.

Across the two season span from 2019 to 2020, Waller had more receptions (197), receiving yards (2,341), and 1st downs (121) than all tight ends not named Travis Kelce. Over that span, he was also seventh in yards per reception (11.9), fourth in touchdowns (12), third in catch percentage (75.2), fourth in yards per target (8.9), and third in success rate (63.4) among tight ends.

Darren Waller: Prime vs 2023 Year 2019 2020 2023 Team Raiders Raiders Giants Games 16 16 12 Receptions 90 107 52 Yards 1145 1196 552 TDs 3 9 1 Target Rating 108.4 110.0 85.0 1st Downs 53 68 25

Though his career accolades don't show it, Waller was a great player with limitless potential. His retirement will be bittersweet for the Giants, who were dreaming on his fit in head coach Brian Daboll's offense, but are also in dire need of cap space (they currently rank dead last with just $1.6 million available).

As for the Giants, the team is coming off a lost season, having finished 3rd in the NFC East just a season after winning a playoff game.

Injuries beset the franchise last year, as starting quarterback Daniel Jones only played in six games (while nursing a neck injury) before suffering a torn ACL in November. The Giants started the 2023 season 1-4, with Jones throwing for fewer than 150 yards in three of those contests.

In anticipation of Waller's retirement, the team drafted Penn State's Theo Johnson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. They also signed veteran tight ends Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz, though the incumbent Daniel Bellinger is expected to get the first crack at starting once Waller officially calls it quits.

Source: Jordan Raanan

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.