Highlights HBO's "Hard Knocks" expands into an offseason series, starting with the New York Giants for the 2024 season.

Fans can expect unprecedented access to an NFL offseason, including trades, signings, and draft picks.

The announcement comes on the heels of changes to the in-season version of the show, which now focuses on an entire division to mitigate privacy concerns for featured teams.

The NFL's top-rated (non-football game) show, Hard Knocks (produced by HBO), has been a staple program in the preseason for over 20 years, and has expanded to offer an in-depth look at teams during the regular season since 2021.

Now, according to HBO themselves, the show is expanding yet again. This year will be the premiere of a new series titled Hard Knocks Offseason, which will follow a team from the end of their season through to next year's training camp.

The first team that will feature in the new series is the New York Giants, and HBO promises the show will offer fans "unprecedented access to an NFL offseason".

The Giants will be an interesting subject for the show, given the raw amount of activity they've had over the last few months. Saquon Barkley, who led the Giants in scrimmage yards in four of the last six seasons, is now with the Philadelphia Eagles. In terms of additions, the team drafted star receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in last month's draft, traded for (and subsequently extended) Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns, and signed quarterback Drew Lock to compete with incumbent starter Daniel Jones.

The new series will premiere on July 2, 2024. The announcement comes on the heels of the NFL announcing that the in-season version of Hard Knocks will see serious changes to its formula.

Hard Knocks Nearly Covers Entire NFL Season

Only the postseason remains out of the camera crew's reach

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On top of the new offseason series, Hard Knocks has its usual preseason show, as well as the new-and-improved version of the in-season version.

That in-season change is important to note, since it will be the only version of Hard Knocks that doesn't focus on a singular team. After complaints that teams featured in the in-season series were at a competitive disadvantage, the league agreed to show an entire division to assuage privacy and invasiveness concerns.

The change should be a welcome one for teams, since the camera crew will be divided among four competitors, rather than just hawking over one organization. How fans of the show respond remains to be seen, but being able to see the inner workings of an entire division (and all the storylines and narratives that naturally come with the territory) is enticing.

As for which of the eight divisions will get picked, there haven't been any rules or restrictions announced, other than that a division cannot get selected if it has been featured in either of the prior two years. That means every division is up for grabs in 2024, and the more competitive ones (the AFC North, the NFC West) will likely be picked first.

Following the announcement of the Giants featuring in the offseason show, the participants for the 2024 preseason and in-season seasons of Hard Knocks will be announced in June.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Across the 18 preseason seasons of Hard Knocks, four franchises have been featured more than once: the Dallas Cowboys (three times), the New York Jets (twice), the Los Angeles Rams (twice), and the Cincinnati Bengals (twice).

Of course, for those keeping track, this new version of Hard Knocks means that HBO has "unprecedented access" to nearly the entire calendar year in the NFL.

The only blind spot that remains is the playoffs, though that hurdle may be far more difficult to cross than any before it. The postseason is sacred in the NFL (and all sports), and having a camera crew inside the building during game prep could present a team with a serious competitive disadvantage.

Of course, following a team in the postseason also runs the risk of that team being eliminated early, which could leave HBO with little content for a full season's worth of episodes. While it would be cool to see a team go on a Super Bowl run, it's hard to imagine teams or the NFL at large granting that kind of access during the most important games of the year.

For now, NFL fans and HBO will have to settle for the offseason, preseason, and in-season versions of the show.

Source: HBO