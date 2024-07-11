Highlights New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen made an effort to trade up for the No. 3 pick but was unsuccessful in acquiring the pick to use on Drake Maye.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is under pressure to succeed this season, following a torn ACL last November.

The team opted to draft LSU receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, hoping the wideout will aid Jones' development.

The New York Giants are coming off a lost season, having finished 3rd in the NFC East just a season after winning a playoff game.

Injuries beset the franchise last year, as starting quarterback Daniel Jones only played in six games (while nursing a neck injury) before suffering a torn ACL in November. Now, just one year after handing Jones a four-year, $160 million extension, it appears that the team has already explored some options in an effort to move on from the beleaguered signal caller.

In the latest episode of Hard Knocks: Offseason, Giants general manager Joe Schoen made a clear and concerted effort to move up to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Reportedly, the Giants offered their 2024 first-round pick (No. 6 overall) and 2025 first-round pick in exchange for the third pick and the right to select UNC's Drake Maye, though the New England Patriots held firm and took Maye themselves.

After their failed attempt to get Maye, the Giants stood still, opting to take LSU's Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Jones will likely get one final chance to prove himself this upcoming season with Nabers at his side.

Literally & Figuratively, Jones On Last Legs With Giants

The highly-paid QB must prove his health after suffering torn ACL last season

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Though Jones admitted to feeling slighted by the team's decision to look into the top QB prospects in the class, he also noted that he's recovering from injury well and has "no doubt" about returning to the starting lineup in Week 1 of the 2024 season.

For his part, Jones had a breakout season under head coach Brian Daboll in 2022, leading the team to a playoff victory in Daboll's first year at the helm. He completely fell apart in an injury-plagued season last year, though, and 2022 remains an outlier on his career resumé.

Daniel Jones' Performance, Past Three Seasons Category 2021 2022 2023 Games Played 11 16 6 Record 4-7 9-6-1 1-5 Passing Yards 2,428 3,205 909 Completion % 64.3% 67.2% 67.5% Yards/Attempt 6.7 6.8 5.7 TDs 10 15 2 INTs 7 5 6 Passer Rating 84.8 92.5 70.5 Rushing Yards 298 708 206

There are a number of terrible contracts in the NFL - Russell Wilson was just released before his five-year, $245 million extension even began - but Jones is firmly in the "worst contract" discussion. Everyone and their mother, including Jones' staunchest defenders, panned the contract from the moment it was signed. The fact that this deal eventually cost the team running back Saquon Barkley in free agency only makes matters worse.

The roster is far from finished, and yet 2024 will prove to be a pivotal year in the current timeline of the Giants. If Jones falters, and the team at large fails to get back on track, a total reset at quarterback, head coach, and general manager could be coming.

Of course, if "Danny Dimes" is healthy again, and offseason additions like edge rusher Brian Burns live up to their pedigree, last season may prove to have been a mere bump in the road.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Following tight end Darren Waller's retirement, the Giants do not have a single player on their roster who has recorded more than 800 receiving yards in a single season in their career.

Given that the other quarterbacks on the depth chart are Drew Lock and third-stringer Tommy Devito, Jones doesn't have real competition on the roster for the starting gig. Knowing that the team has an out on his contract after this upcoming season, it's imperative that Jones resembles the best version of himself next year, lest the Giants move on in search of the true heir to Eli Manning's throne.

Source: Hard Knocks

