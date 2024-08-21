Highlights Giants GM Joe Schoen recently recounted his Hard Knocks experience with WFAN Radio.

The Giants were transparent with Daniel Jones about their pre-draft pursuit of QB prospects.

Jones faces pressure to perform in 2024 after his injury-plagued 2023 cast further doubts.

Before the New York Giants were showcased on HBO's offseason edition of Hard Knocks earlier this summer, they understood that camera crews were going to shrewdly capture and document their pre-draft quarterback pursuit. And it wasn't only fans that received access to the team's painstaking process—the team's incumbent starter also followed the episodes.

But the Giants weren't at all concerned about Daniel Jones reactions to the meetings with his then-potential replacement candidates. During an interview with WFAN Radio in New York on Tuesday, general manager Joe Schoen shed light on their communication with the sixth-year quarterback, maintaining that there was "no issue with trust" when the agenda was divulged.

We just let him know we didn't want him to be blindsided, we wanted to be upfront with him. When you're upfront and communicating and honest, there's no issue with trust if exactly the way we talked about what may happen ended up happening.

While several scenes from Hard Knocks revealed how serious the Giants felt about a couple of top-tier quarterback prospects, the docuseries didn't unveil an alternate reality.

Giants Felt the QB Temptations

Schoen's staff had its eyes on a few highly-touted prospects

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

There was no blockbuster trade involving swapped draft picks and an urgent rush up the board. All that heavy lifting was for naught, and it guaranteed Jones' job security for this coming season.

But the message was made abundantly clear: the Giants aren't afraid to cut ties with Jones next offseason and scour the trade market and college landscape for a new leader. And the pressure is solely on Jones, who's entering a make-or-break campaign as the tired fanbase remains completely split over his ability to transform into a true franchise quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since the start of 2019, Daniel Jones leads all quarterbacks in fumbles (24) and the Giants lead the league in sacks allowed (265).

After signing a four-year contract worth $160 million last offseason, the 27-year-old played in a career-low six games in 2023 due to a neck injury that hindered his upper-body strength and a torn ACL suffered later on in November. Jones' descension was apparent before the health issues, however—he threw for only 909 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

The basic statistics didn't tell the entire story of Jones' season, either. Giants backups Tyrod Taylor and Tommy Devito , who started the other 11 games, actually received better grades from Pro Football Focus metrics. The majority of football fans and analysts are out on Jones; he dropped back 209 times and completed two passes that traveled 20-plus yards last year. Yes, two.

Time to Put Up or Shut Up For Daniel Jones

Jones realizes his future in New York is at stake

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of how uncomfortable or frustrated Jones felt while watching Hard Knocks, he still has the opportunity to silence the doubters and change the narrative. In his own interview with WFAN, Jones reiterated that he "wasn't happy" about what he saw, but also acknowledged the cut-throat nature of the business when expectations aren't met. Call it a diplomatic response:

You don't feel great about [Hard Knocks]. It's not something you want to watch, or you're excited to see. But it's part of the business in the NFL, I understand that. My job is to focus on what I'm doing and lock in, get ready to go play the best football I can.

Jones' initial crack at proving himself came last Saturday, in the Giants' preseason loss to the Houston Texans . His first quarter of action since tearing his ACL was ugly, as he threw two interceptions in the first 13 minutes—including one that was returned for a pick-six near their own goal line. Jones played the entire first half, completing 11 of 18 passes for 138 yards.

Daniel Jones QB Ranks Since 2019 (Min. 1,500 Pass Attempts)* Category Jones Rank Completions 1,221 18th Yards/Game 208.5 23rd TDs 62 22nd TD % 3.3 T-Last INT 40 T-7th INT % 2.1 T-11th Completion % 64.3 19th Yards/Attempt 6.6 23rd Passer Rating 85.2 22nd Wins 22 T-21st *Of 24 Qualified QBs

The believers in Jones aren't without proof of performances that instill hope. He helped lead the Giants to a playoff appearance in 2022, racking up career-highs in passing yards (3,205) and completion percentage (67.2) with 15 touchdowns and a career-low five picks. He also showcased his scrambling skills, rushing for 708 yards with seven scores on 120 attempts.

But how long will it take Jones to shake off rust? Will his surgically-repaired knee withstand the entire 17-game season? The Giants can opt out of their contract with Jones next spring, as he's owed zero guaranteed dollars after 2024.

And if their offense ranks bottom-three in points for a fourth time in five seasons, count on Jones searching for a new home in 2025.

Source: WFAN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.