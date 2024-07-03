Highlights The New York Giants signed Daniel Jones to a $160M contract, jeopardizing Saquon Barkley's future with the team.

Following the 2022 season, the New York Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract, giving the team fewer avenues to build a formidable roster.

It also put Saquon Barkley's future with the team in jeopardy. New York were planning on placing the franchise tag on Barkley prior to the 2023 season, but the former Penn State running back said he would consider sitting out the season.

Instead, the 27-year-old running back agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million with the opportunity to increase the value of his franchise tag in 2024.

However, New York ultimately let Barkley walk in free agency, seeing the star running back stay in the division, signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The opening episode of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants revealed key conversations pertaining to the decision-making process regarding Barkley's contract situation.

Giants' general manager Joe Schoen discussed with multiple front office members, including assistant general manager Brandon Brown, director of player personnel Tim McDonnell, and assistant director of player personnel Dennis Hickey.

Talking points such as trading Barkley, position value, and identity of the offense were all brought up in the dialogue between the general manager and his co-workers.

Schoen seemed more focused on protecting Jones and supplying the quarterbacks with more weapons on the outside. The 27-year-old QB has been deprived of reliable receiving options and has had two serious injuries behind a porous offensive line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Daniel Jones was sacked on 15.8% of his dropbacks in 2023, which was the highest amount in his career, while the 3.91 net yards per pass attempt was the lowest of his career.

As Schoen described it on the show:

We've got to upgrade the offensive line, and you're paying the guy [Daniel Jones] $40 million - it's not to hand the ball off to a $12 million [running] back. Our plan is to address the offensive line at some point here in free agency. We're sitting at six, there's a chance there is an offensive weapon there. This is the year for Daniel. The plan all along was to give him a couple of years. Is he our guy for the next 10 years? Or do we have to pivot and find somebody else?

The Giants Made a Mistake by Signing Daniel Jones

New York could have avoided this conundrum by tagging Jones in 2022, and extending Barkley the following offseason

Jones' 2022 season was enough to persuade New York's front office to reward him with a contract that paid him an average of $40 million over four seasons. Despite the fact that Jones only threw 15 touchdowns and failed to surpass 3,300 passing yards, the Giants felt that the Duke product was their quarterback for the foreseeable future.

New York could have easily placed the franchise tag on Jones, forcing him to produce again in 2023 and proving that he is worth the price tag. It would have allowed the team to sign Barkley to a three-four-year deal, keeping the explosiveness in the offense.

It led to one of the worst contracts in the league, and left the Giants with little chance to keep Barkley around for much longer.

Barkley would sign a three-year, $37 million contract with the Eagles, and now New York must survive with a mediocre quarterback who has to elevate an offense without a known identity.

The Giants selected former LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth-overall pick, giving Jones a dynamic weapon on the outside to pair with Jalin Hyatt and Wandale Robinson.

Jones carries a cap number of $47.8 million, including a guaranteed $36 million on the books for 2024. However, New York could get out of the contract after this upcoming season.

Quarterbacks With Highest Cap Hit in 2024 Quarterback Team 2024 Cap Number Deshaun Watson Browns $63,774,678 Dak Prescott Cowboys $55,132,647 Matthew Stafford Rams $49,500,000 Kyler Murray Cardinals $49,118,177 Daniel Jones Giants $47,855,000

In 2025, the Giants can save $19 million by cutting Jones, and although they would have to eat $22 million in dead cap, it will be well worth it if Jones proves he is not the answer.

If Jones shows he is not the long-term solution at quarterback for New York, the Giants could have general manager and head coaching vacancies open next offseason.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.