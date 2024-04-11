Highlights New York Giants GM Joe Schoen is open to options beyond the quarterback position in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The team must eventually replace quarterback Daniel Jones, and this upcoming draft class has three elite prospects to choose from.

If unable to secure a top signal-caller, the Giants must select the best player available to avoid setting the team back by reaching for a mediocre QB.

The New York Giants are coming off a lost season, having finished 3rd in the NFC East just a season after winning a playoff game.

Injuries beset the franchise last year, as starting quarterback Daniel Jones only played in six games (while nursing a neck injury) before suffering a torn ACL in November. Now, just one year after handing Jones a four-year, $160 million extension, the team could look to move on from the divisive signal caller.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Giants general manager Joe Schoen expressed the team's willingness to keep all its options open, though he cautioned against fans begging for the team to take Jones' replacement in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

"We don't wanna be up here again -- we don't want to be picking in the top 10. We have multiple needs. We are going into Year 3 [of my tenure]. People assume we're going quarterback, but we have other needs. If the quarterbacks go 1–4, then we're getting the second-best position player, not quarterback, at six, which is OK, too."

In GIVEMESPORT'S most recent mock draft, four quarterbacks are projected to be selected within the top five picks, leaving the Giants with Malik Nabers at sixth overall. While that wouldn't be a bad consolation prize, it wouldn't scratch the itch of the team's need for a franchise quarterback.

Who Should the Giants Take at No. 6?

If desperate for a QB, the Giants must trade up

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 NFL Draft class has three consensus "elite" quarterback prospects: Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (UNC), and Jayden Daniels (LSU). Williams is practically a lock to be selected first overall by the Chicago Bears, after which it's currently a toss-up between Maye and Daniels for who goes second and who goes third.

The teams picking in those spots, the Washington Commanders (No. 2) and the New England Patriots (No. 3), both need a franchise quarterback, making it unlikely one of the "Big 3" will fall to the Giants at No. 6.

If the team stands pat, they may have a chance at the trio in the second tier of prospects, which consists of J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), and Bo Nix (Oregon). However, Penix and Nix are more comparable to recent Day Two quarterbacks, and reaching for them at sixth overall would be a cruel sense of déjà vu for Giants fans who remember the team taking Jones at that spot in 2019.

McCarthy, meanwhile, improved dramatically over his three seasons as Michigan's starting quarterback, culminating in a National Championship season in which he completed more than 70% of his passes.

J.J. McCarthy Career Stats Season Passing Yards TDs INTs Completion % 2021 516 5 2 57.6 2022 2,719 22 5 64.6 2023 2,991 22 4 72.3

However, J.J. McCarthy is not an NFL-caliber quarterback. His processing is below subpar, his timing and anticipation on routes resemble a high school quarterback more than a college one, and he can't make a throw while off-platform. He also has below-average arm talent, effectively representing a version of Kenny Pickett who had the benefit of being coached by Jim Harbaugh in college.

If the Giants want to find a true franchise quarterback in this draft, they're going to have to trade up. Daniels would likely be the target in that situation since his unique dual-threat ability is reminiscent of Josh Allen, whom Giants' head coach Brian Daboll helped turn into an All-Pro when he was the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator.

Statistically, Daniels has shown out since arriving at campus in Baton Rouge, throwing for 57 touchdowns against just seven interceptions over the last two seasons. His 11.7 yards per passing attempt were first in the nation by a country mile (1.0 yards ahead of second place Jason Bean of Kansas University), showcasing his proclivity for pushing the ball downfield with accuracy and touch.

Jayden Daniels 2023 Performance Category Daniels Ranking (QBs) Completion % 72.2 7th Passing Yards 3,812 5th Passing TDs 40 2nd INTs 4 T-5th Carries 135 3rd Yards 1,134 1st Rushing TDs 10 3rd

However, the price to trade up into the top three of the draft may prove prohibitive for a franchise that's likely to enter a rebuild in the coming years (if they haven't already). If that proves to be the case, Schoen and the Giants would be better off selecting from an elite crop of offensive non-QB prospects.

Giants Must Operate on "Best Player Available" M.O.

Multiple WR and OT prospects are worthy of the Giants' first pick

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley, who led the Giants in scrimmage yards in four of the last six seasons, is now with the Philadelphia Eagles. The G-Men don't have anyone on the roster capable of filling the hole he leaves as a do-it-all playmaker, and their current collection of skill position players is as talent-bereft as any group in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Outside of tight end Darren Waller, the Giants do not have a single player on their roster who has recorded more than 800 receiving yards in a single season in their career. Waller himself has not done so since the 2020 season.

This draft class is replete with receiving talent, as three receivers are projected to be top-ten selections on draft night: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Malik Nabers (LSU), and Rome Odunze (Washington). Harrison will likely be gone by the time the Giants are on the clock at No. 6, but Nabers and Odunze should be available to them.

If the team instead prefers to wait to find a pass catcher on Day Two, they could look towards one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the class. Joe Alt (Notre Dame) and Olu Fashanu (Penn State) are the consensus best players at the position, though Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State) and JC Latham (Alabama) have been steadily climbing draft boards in recent weeks.

The team desperately needs to find a starter on the right side of the offensive line as a bookend tackle opposite Andrew Thomas, as Jermaine Eluemunor and Evan Neal are currently the top two players on the depth chart at right tackle.

The G-Men are in an advantageous position since elite talent in this class lines up perfectly with the needs on their roster, and reaching for a mediocre quarterback would only set the franchise back even further. Schoen's mindset is the right one for the team to have, and Giants fans must hope logic prevails come April 25.

