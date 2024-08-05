Highlights Brian Daboll and the Giants will be under significant pressure this upcoming season.

Team owner John Mara has shown that he is not afraid to fire his head coach if the team does not show signs of improvement.

The Giants appear to be outgunned by their division rivals, primarily on the offensive side of the ball.

The New York Giants dug themselves into a hole last offseason when they decided to re-sign Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract that included $92 million in guarantees. The extension was jaw-dropping, to say the least, considering that not a single team other than the Giants would have been willing to hand Jones a contract of that stature.

Team head coach Brian Daboll was hired in New York after a successful four-year tenure as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. The 49-year-old coach played a big part in molding Josh Allen into the superstar gunslinger we are witnessing today.

Daboll guided Jones to the best season of his career in 2022 as he set career highs in multiple categories and a career low in interceptions with only five.

Games Played (16)

Completions (317)

Passing yards (3,205)

Rushing yards (708)

Rushing touchdowns (7)

Daboll led the Giants to a massive road playoff victory in the WildCard round against a loaded Minnesota Vikings squad that finished with a 13-4 record that same season. However, 2023 was a different story in New York, as Jones unfortunately suffered a torn ACL during the team's week nine matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The G-Men finished 6-11, predominantly due to Daboll managing the team's revolving door at quarterback between Jones, Tyrod Taylor, and Tommy DeVito. Daboll spoke to the media a few days ago at the start of training camp. (via Jordan Raanan)

For us, it's let's get ready for training camp. Look past, look forward. We have those conversations. But our mindset is we're happy that today's here. We get to start our first practice and start competing to see what our team is going to look like in 2024. Have a lot of confidence in the people in our room and excited about getting started.

Daboll appears to be in a positive headspace ahead of the 2024 season. The third-year head coach will need to show the ownership group significant signs of improvement, or he and general manager Joe Schoen will likely be fired.

Daboll must "win now" to keep his job

John Mara has a history of quickly moving off of coaches

Tom Coughlin's 12-year reign in New York was nothing short of greatness, as he led the Giants on multiple Cinderella-like playoff runs. Including two Super Bowl titles in 2007 and 2011 over the greatest coach-quarterback duo in league history, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

The Giants have been a dumpster fire at head coach since Coughlin's resignation prior to the 2016 season. The franchise has had four different coaches at the helm since then, and all of them, excluding Daboll, have been a complete disaster.

New York Giants Head Coaches Since 2016 Coach Win-Loss Record Tenure Ben McAdoo 13-15 2 seasons (2016-2017) Pat Shurmur 9-23 2 seasons (2018-2019) Joe Judge 10-23 2 seasons (2020-2021) Brian Daboll 15-18 2+ seasons (2022-Present)

Team owner John Mara has shown that he sets a high standard for his coaches and is not comfortable standing by as Giant fans watch an unsuccessful coach attempt to turn things around in their third season. Mara fired Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge after two disappointing seasons, and Ben McAdoo was in the middle of his second.

Daboll landed the job in New York due to his successful tenure as the offensive play-caller in Buffalo. His best bet to secure his job would be to take over playcalling duties from Mike Kafka, who has held the position over the past two seasons.

Daboll is expected to call plays this season, but nothing is official yet. However, it has been reported that he has been radioing plays to his quarterbacks thus far in training camp.

Daboll/Schoen Deserve a Second Shot, But They Won't Get It

The coach-GM duo will be forced to make ends meet with Daniel Jones

It's no secret that Mara was the determining factor regarding the extension of Jones. Mara spoke recently about how he has no regrets about the contract extension. (via Michael Eisen).

I'm still happy we gave (Jones) that contract because I thought he played really well for us in '22. Last year, he got hurt and let's be honest, when he was playing, we weren't blocking anybody. So, let's give him a chance with a better offensive line with some weapons around him to see what he can do.

When the pair arrived in New York, Daboll and Schoen inherited Jones as the team's signal caller and likely did not have much of a say in extending him. The two deserve a shot at building a roster around a quarterback of their liking, regardless of how the 2024 season plays out.

It was recently confirmed on Hard Knocks: Offseason that Schoen attempted to trade up and select quarterback Drake Maye. Reportedly, the Giants offered their 2024 first-round pick (No. 6 overall) and 2025 first-round pick in exchange for the third overall pick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the 2022-23 season, Brian Daboll led the Giants to their first playoff victory in 11 years. The team went on the road in the WildCard round to defeat the Minnesota Vikings, winning the organization's first playoff game since the 2011-12 season when the Giants brought home the Lombardi.

The best option for the organization would be to cut ties with Jones after the season if he doesn't perform up to the status of his contract. Cutting Jones would leave the organization with a $22.2 million dead cap hit for the 2025 season, which is manageable if they can find a rookie quarterback in the draft on a cheap contract.

How The Giants Stack Up Against Their NFC East Rivals

Do the G-Men have enough offensive weapons to compete?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys are the heavy favorites to finish first and second in the division, rightfully so. The two squads are head and shoulders above the Giants and the Washington Commanders regarding impact players on the roster.

The Giants simply do not possess enough offensive weaponry to compete against Dallas' secondary or pass rush. Vic Fangio's addition as the team's new defensive coordinator will almost certainly get the Philly defense back to performing at a high level.

Washington is likely a year away from being competitive within the division. However, Jayden Daniels' potentialand a revamped ownership group, front office, and coaching staff give the Commanders a fighting shot as a darkhorse WildCard team.

The Giants will need their first-round pick, Malik Nabers, to become an impact player immediately in order for the receiving corps to give Jones a chance at succeeding. The departure of Saquon Barkley is one of the more detrimental offseason moves for any team across the entire league.

Barkley was the centerpiece of the offense during his career in New York. The Giants signed Devin Singletary in free agency as a replacement, which does not appear to be a promising decision.

Daboll's future will depend on his squad's performance this upcoming season. He and Danny Dimes will look to replicate the astonishing season they had a few years ago and make a playoff appearance in 2024.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract information is courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.