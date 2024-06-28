Highlights Brian Daboll is contemplating resuming his offensive play-calling duties for the Giants.

Daboll has a successful history as a play-caller with the Bills, contributing to playoff berths and division titles.

His expertise in quarterback development and strong communication skills could significantly influence the Giants' future performance.

As the New York Giants gear up for the 2024 NFL season, all eyes are on head coach Brian Daboll and his potential return to play-calling duties.

Daboll, who won the Giants' head coaching job based on his success as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, is again considering taking over the play-calling responsibilities.

Daboll's Playcalling History and Potential Impact

Coaching staff changes and expectations

Daboll has a solid track record as a playcaller, holding the role in eight NFL seasons, including four with the Bills.

During his time in Buffalo, the team earned three consecutive playoff berths, won two division titles, and advanced to the conference championship game in 2020. Daboll stated his thoughts on calling plays:

Certainly, I did it for a long time. There are a lot of things that go into it. Part of the evaluation that I talked about, there are some other things that I'm looking into.

Daboll's success in putting quarterbacks in a position to be effective could not only help a rookie down the line but would also aid in Daniel Jones's development if he is ready to start in Week 1.

The Giants have undergone significant changes in their coaching staff, with 11 new coaches on board, including an overhaul of the strength and conditioning department.

Daboll has emphasized improved communication, collaboration, and player readiness as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said this spring:

Last year the interior and the edge weren't cohesive

Players report a calmer demeanor from the head coach. Daboll has emphasized clear communication within the staff this spring, praising defensive coordinator Shane Bowen for being an “excellent teammate”. Daboll enters a critical third season with the Giants, and his success or failure in 2024 will likely determine his future with the team.

The Giants averaged just 18.6 points per game last season and were ranked 30th in scoring (15.6 points per game). Owner John Mara stated:

At the end of the day, the feeling was that our resources needed to be allocated elsewhere.

The Giants are sticking with Jones as their starting quarterback. He'll enter the season as the No. 1 option, barring injuries.

Brian Daboll's offenses with the Buffalo Bills averaged over 30 points per game during his time as their offensive coordinator (2018-2020). Could he bring that same magic back to play-calling for the Giants?

If Daboll takes over the play-calling duties, it will be a crucial factor in determining the Giants' fortunes and Daboll's future as head coach. As the team continues to rebuild and prepare for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on Daboll and his ability to lead the offense to success.

