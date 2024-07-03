Highlights Giants GM Joe Schoen supports QB Daniel Jones, and plans to build an offense around him in 2024.

Schoen passed on drafting a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, focusing on improving the wide receiver corps.

Despite Jones' injuries, Schoen believes he can succeed with a better supporting cast.

In the first episode of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, general manager Joe Schoen showed his support for Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback.

The reality is, facts: three serious injuries in two years. We need to protect ourselves. [Jones] didn't have much of a chance this year. That's legit. Your offseason, the four guys, the core guys that were going to play together played less than 60 snaps together. Miami, we got f------ three practice squad guys playing for us. Like, nobody could f------, you could have Pat Mahomes, and he can't f------ win behind that. I'm not giving up on him.

Despite a lot of question marks around the Giants' quarterback situation, Jones has Schoen's support heading into the 2024 season. Schoen is right that the Giants supporting cast isn't good enough, but he may have gone too far as stating that the best quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, would fail in New York.

Jones is recovering from an ACL tear in 2023, which will make it even more challenging for him to prove his doubters wrong, at least right away. There will be an identity switch in 2024 as the Giants lost Saquon Barkley in free agency, leading the focus on offense to be around the quarterback.

Related Top 5 Under-The-Radar Signings Of Free Agency You know how the big names will make an impact. Here are five players flying beneath the surface who will be big contributors next year.

Are Giants Taking the Right Approach With Jones?

New York was in position to take a QB at sixth overall, but opted to take wide receiver as confidence in Jones remains

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

If the Giants wanted to move on from Jones, they had an opportunity this offseason with the sixth-overall pick in one of the best quarterback draft classes in a long time. J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix remained on the board when the Giants were up, but the team decided to select wide receiver, Malik Nabers.

Daniel Jones Career Statistics Year Passing Yards Completion Percentage Total TDs Rushing Yards 2019 3,027 61.9% 26 279 2020 2,943 62.5% 12 423 2021 2,428 64.3% 12 298 2022 3,205 67.2% 22 708 2023 909 67.5% 3 206

Jones has eclipsed 25 total touchdowns once in his career, and that was in his rookie season. Through five years, he's also thrown 40 interceptions and fumbled 46 times. He's actually turned the ball over more throughout his career than he has scored touchdowns.

He combined for 75 touchdowns compared to 86 turnovers. In Jones' best season in 2022, when he led the Giants to the playoffs, he threw for only 15 passing touchdowns, with the majority of his success coming on the ground. None of this screams franchise quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since head coach Tom Coughlin retired after the 2015 campaign, the Giants have churned through five head coaches, all of whom sported or are sporting a sub-.500 record in New York. They've made the playoffs just twice since then, going 1-2.

The Giants were close enough to trying and trading up into the top-three of the 2024 NFL Draft to select one of the best quarterback prospects. They could've also stayed where they were and selected one of the other three first-round quarterback prospects. Unfortunately, Schoen's confidence in his quarterback will only lead to more offensive struggles for years to come.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.