Several legendary pass rushers, including Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan, have played for the New York Giants. Strahan holds the NFL's single-season sack record with 22.5. Emerging New York pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is set on breaking that record. According to Darryl Slater from NJ.com, the pass rusher recently told reporters:

We're just going to start this off, if you were wondering, I'm going for the record -- so don't ask. Every year I'm here, I'm going for Michael Strahan's record.

Thibodeaux, who grew up in Los Angeles, was the second highest-rated player during the 2019 recruitment season, and he eventually signed to play at Oregon. He would play three seasons in Eugene, notching 19 sacks in 30 games. The Giants made him the fifth-overall selection in 2022.

Thibodeaux Had a Breakout Season in 2023

He will play along an extremely talented Giants' defensive line

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

During his first year with the Giants, Thibodeaux suffered a knee injury in the preseason that slowed his season. He debuted in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals and would start 14 games in 2022. Thibodeaux finished fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after notching four sacks and six tackles for loss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Giants' new pass-rushing trio of Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux combined for 24 sacks during the 2023 season.

The pass rusher was healthy for the entire 2023 season, starting all 17 games, and he dominated for the Giants. Thibodeaux finished with 11.5 sacks, good for 12th in the NFL, and 12 tackles for loss. Pro Football Reference credited the defensive end with 35 pressures.

While the Giants pass rush was stout last year with Thibodeaux and star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, it has the chance to be even more dominant during the 2024 season. During the free agency period, New York traded with the Carolina Panthers to acquire defensive end Brian Burns.

The Giants now feature three Pro Bowl-caliber players along their defensive line, and they could be more than most offensive lines can handle. If Thibodeaux wants to break Strahan's single-season record, he may not get a better chance than he will have this year.

