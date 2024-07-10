Highlights Bobby Okereke joined the New York Giants ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Okereke stepped up during his first year with the team, making nearly 150 tackles.

In an appearance with Kay Adams, Okereke spoke a bit about his confidence with Shane Bowen, the Giants new defensive coordinator.

Bobby Okereke was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. During his time there, he gradually developed into a noteworthy linebacker. Okereke spent his first four seasons there before signing with the New York Giants ahead of the 2023 season.

During that year, Okereke continued his solid play and was among the few bright spots on an otherwise poor roster. Despite Okereke's efforts on the field, the Giants struggled mightily throughout the season, and part of that was their defense's lack of production.

As a result, the Giants found a new defensive coordinator this offseason in Shane Bowen. Okereke spoke a bit in an appearance on 'Up and Adams' about his appreciation for his new coach:

"Just the way he sees the game, the way he’s gonna call it, the way he coaches it, the attention to detail. Yeah, I think we’re gonna dominate this year, and it’s gonna be led by him.”

Under Bowen, the Giants' defense will look very different, which sounds like something that excites Okereke.

Okereke Hopes to Help the Giants Turn it Around

If the defense can do the transformation Okereke is predicting, it will do wonders for the team

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The truth is that the defenses led by Wink Martindale and Shane Bowen are very different. Brought on by GM Joe Schoen, Martindale is very aggressive and loves to attack. His defenses blitz very often and play fast. Bowen, on the other hand, runs a much more systematic defense, with a lot of attention to detail, as Okereke suggested:

“It’s almost about as 180 of a flip as it can be... Going from Wink — I loved that system, attacking, blitzing all the time — to Shane, very methodical, probably one of the most cerebral defensive coordinators I’ve ever been around."

Bowen was the Tennessee Titans' defensive coordinator in 2023, and while he didn't have a ton to work with, he still did a pretty solid job. The Titans gave up 3,866 passing yards last year, the 15th-most in the league. They also gave up 1,831 rushing yards, the 20th-most in the league.​​​​​​​

Titans Defense Under Bowen in 2021 Stat Titans NFL Ranking Yards Allowed Per Play 5.2 18th-most Takeaways 14 2nd-fewest Passing Yards 3,866 15th-most Passing TD 20 9th-fewest Rushing Yards 1,831 13th-fewest Rushing TD 10 5th-fewest Total Points 367 17th-most

While Martindale didn't quite work out with the Giants, Okereke could still play well under him. He continued to be strong at linebacker, racking up 149 tackles with 11 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks and six QB hits. Okereke will likely blitz less under Bowen but should still dominate physically.​​​​​​​

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the last three seasons of his career, Okereke has been a tackling machine. In 2019, he finished ninth in the NFL in solo tackles with 89, and finished seventh in the league in both 2022 with 99, and 2023 with 92.

Okereke has been a monster for the last couple of years and has become one of the best tackling linebackers in the entire league. He knows a lot about the game, so his praise for Bowen means a lot.

Source: Up and Adams

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.