Highlights The New York Giants are aiming to revive their offense via aggressive maneuvers, like drafting Malik Nabers.

On Hard Knocks, a Giants' scout praised Nabers' passion and work ethic, though he cautioned the coaching staff about the LSU receiver's proneness to outbursts.

Nabers' speed, skill set, and work ethic are poised to elevate a Giants team with Daniel Jones fighting for his career at QB.

The New York Giants are a historic franchise in the anthology of the NFL.

They've won four Super Bowls (all within the last 38 years) and appeared in another during the 2000 season, making them just one of seven teams with at least four Lombardi trophies. By all accounts, there's an established culture of winning within the Giants' organization.

Yet, the Giants are entering Year 13 of their current run of futility since their last Super Bowl title, and they've seen infrequent signs of progress in that time. In an effort to boost the team's immediate outlook, as well as their long-term future on offense, the Giants took a home run swing at LSU's Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Giants have been the epicenter of the newest Hard Knocks series this month, and that's given fans unparalleled access into the team's decision-making process during the draft process. During the latest episode of the show, one New York scout had high praise for Nabers, though he noted the coaching staff will need to reign him in from time to time.

Nabers had the pleasure of playing with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. last season, who was selected with the 23rd pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Nabers will now be the unquestioned WR1 on his new team, and he'll be tasked with elevating quarterback Daniel Jones to new heights.

Related Rookie WR Turning Heads in Giants' Offseason Practices The first-round rookie wideout has been making an early impression to start his career with the Giants.

Giants' HC: "I Want Guys That Want To Get The Ball"

Nabers had back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons at LSU

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Giants' head coach Brian Daboll is a fiery guy, and it was clear from the moment he met Nabers that the two would have an instant connection.

Nabers' biggest strength is his speed, as he ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at LSU's Pro Day during the pre-draft cycle.

The 6'0", 200 pound receiver is a monster with the ball in his hands, as his blend of shiftiness and straight-line speed make him a nightmare to tackle in the open field. He should fit right in as the X-receiver in head coach Daboll's system, which has sorely been lacking a consistent explosive play threat since he came to the Big Apple.

Fewest Yards After the Catch in 2023 (PFF) Team Yards After Catch Carolina Panthers 1,483 Las Vegas Raiders 1,604 New York Giants 1,646 Tennessee Titans 1,667 Arizona Cardinals 1,711 Chicago Bears 1,738

Injuries beset the franchise last year, as starting quarterback Daniel Jones only played in six games (while nursing a neck injury) before suffering a torn ACL in November. The Giants started the 2023 season 1-4, with Jones throwing for fewer than 150 yards in three of those contests.

The team's offense will look very different in 2024, as tight end Darren Waller has retired and star running back Saquon Barkley departed for the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. Nabers will be expected to take on a star-level volume role from the onset of his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Nabers forced 0.30 missed tackles per reception in his career, the most out of the top-23 wide receiver prospects in this class.

There's a long way to go for Nabers, Jones, and Daboll to turn the Giants into a respectable offensive team, let alone a threatening one, but Nabers' competitive spirit and drive should ensure that things never get complacent on New York's sideline.

Source: Hard Knocks

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference (NFL) and Sports Reference (NCAA) unless stated otherwise.