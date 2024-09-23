Key Takeaways Malik Nabers scored two touchdowns in the Giants' upset win over the Browns in Week 3.

The first-round rookie became the youngest receiver in NFL history with a multi-score game.

Nabers is already flaunting his superstar talent in an offense that's long lacked playmakers.

When the retooling New York Giants set their sights on drafting Malik Nabers in the spring, there were questions about whether the talent-deprived franchise could really afford to invest in a high first-round receiver with uncertainty in the quarterback room and other roster needs. But taking the best player available isn't some fool's errand -- talent always rises to the top.

Nabers showcased his superstar playmaking abilities in Week 3, racking up eight catches for 78 yards with two touchdowns in the Giants' 21-15 road victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. It also didn't take long for the LSU product to establish himself as an alpha on the perimeter, as he's already written his name into the NFL record books and made history.

Related NFL: Biggest Overreactions From Week 3 After three NFL Sundays, what are we overreacting to this week?

Like a Great Naber

The Giants have been feeding the rookie WR

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

While the standard box score didn't reveal anything eye-popping, Nabers' numbers against the Browns were rather substantial. According to NFL Research, he became the youngest wideout (21 years, 56 days) ever with a multi-touchdown game and the first player to record at least 20 receptions, 250 receiving yards, and three scores in his first three career games.

Nabers' first touchdown arrived late in the second quarter, on a high throw from Daniel Jones that required a fingertip grab and toe-tap landing in the top-left corner of the end zone. He set up the Giants' scoring drive with a highlight-reel sideline catch a few plays earlier, by reaching over Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. from behind on a jump ball for a 28-yard gain.

Just seconds before halftime, Nabers found paydirt again. This time, he found a large opening in the Browns' zone coverage on a left-side crossing route, and connected with Jones without any interference in the middle of the end zone. In less than two minutes, the Giants snapped a 7-7 tie and took a 14-point lead. They entered Sunday as the biggest Week 3 underdog (+6.5).

Nabers' mark of 23 catches is tied with Anquan Boldin (2003) for the second-most by a player through his first three games. The record for the youngest player with a multi-score game had belonged to Mike Evans (21 years, 73 days), who achieved the feat in 2014. Following the win, Nabers told reporters that he's thankful for several teammates pushing him "for greatness."

Showing Off, Tiger Style

Nabers is making his alma mater proud

LSU has a recent history of producing elite receivers. Before the Giants chose Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in April, the Cincinnati Bengals took Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5 back in 2021, and the Minnesota Vikings found a superstar weapon in Justin Jefferson in 2020 (No. 22). Nabers was also the first Tigers receiver taken by the Giants since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014.

It's far too early to assert that Nabers is a better receiver than Chase or Jefferson, or worthy of ranking above either on any list. But based on the numbers and eye tests, Nabers might reach his predecessors' level soon. His 23 receptions and 271 receiving yards exceed the totals set by Chase (11, 220) and Jefferson (12, 245) in their first three games. Call it bragging rights.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Malik Nabers is one of only two players in LSU history to produce 3,000-plus receiving yards and back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Nabers has also been praised by the last player that any Giants fan wants to hear from at the moment. When the Giants posted a video to X/Twitter of Nabers speaking to their supporters, Philadelphia Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley responded, writing a message of “Ya gonna hate on it… but idc!!! He’s LIKE THAT!!" in a re-post that's received 33,000 likes.

Entering Monday, Nabers ranks first among league receivers in targets (37) and 20-plus yard plays (6), second in receptions (23), and fifth in receiving yards (271). His three touchdowns are tied for first with eight others, and his 90.3 yards per game rank fifth. The Giants' offense will go as far as Nabers takes them, and it seems safe to say that his ceiling has been raised.

Sources: NFL Research, Giants via YouTube, X/Twitter, LSU Media Guide

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.