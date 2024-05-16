Highlights The New York Giants unveiled their "Century Red" throwback uniforms commemorating 100th season in NFL.

The uniform pieces are inspired by historical team styles from 1925-1938 with a traditional twist.

The NFL's uniform regulations allow for more combinations.

The New York Giants unveiled new throwback "Century Red" uniforms on Thursday to commemorate their 100th season in the NFL, taking pieces of their past to design a unique throwback uniform that will be worn twice over the 2024 NFL season.

Pieces of the past • 1933 Jersey • 1938 Helmet • 1925 Pants & Socks — New York Giants (@Giants) May 16, 2024

The Giants attributed three key parts of the uniform to different styles the team sported in their first 15 seasons as a part of the league:

The winged helmet design, which strikingly resembles the college football Michigan Wolverines helmet, was sported by the team in 1938 when the team went 8-2-1 when the Giants beat the Green Bay Packers 23-17 in the NFL Championship.

The uniform, featuring a red background and blue and white stripes with white numbers over the blue block, is from the 1933 uniform when the New York Giants went 11-3 and won the NFL East Division.

The pants and stripes are from the Giants' inaugural season in 1925, featuring tan pants and red stripes with the same blue and white striped block as the jersey.

The new uniforms follow the new uniform regulations that the NFL instated last season, allowing teams to wear more uniform combinations. That new regulation allows NFL teams to wear different alternate jerseys in three games, including two different helmets throughout the season. The Giants will still wear their 1980s throwbacks that fans have enjoyed since 2022 in at least one game.

The New York Giants Have Worn Similar Uniforms In The Past

The G-Men last donned red alternate uniforms from the 2004–2007 seasons

The Giants have worn similar uniforms in the past, with red playing a larger role in the brand early on in the days of the franchise. The original owner, John Mara, loved the red being a part of the team's color scheme. For the first three decades of the team, it was a big part of their brand.

They brought back a bright red uniform in 2004, however those never quite caught on with fans. The Giants quietly discontinued that jersey after the 2007 season. This time, the "Century Red" look brings the red jersey back to the Giants' wardrobe but with a little bit of a traditional twist, giving the nod to Mara.

John Mara purchased the New York Giants for $500 in 1925, enrolling them into the National Football League.

The winged helmet design was sported by the team from 1937-1947, under the winningest coach in Giants team history, Steve Owen.

It's not clear when the Giants will sport the Century Red Uniforms, but they have confirmed they will don the new throwback in two games over the 2024 season. Perhaps we'll get an idea when the team appears on Hard Knocks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Giants won their first NFL Championship in 1927, finishing a league-best 11-1-1 (the NFL had not yet instituted a playoff system).

Lastly, the commemorative "100 Seasons" patch revealed earlier this week is shaped like the Polo Grounds, where the Giants played their games from 1925-1955.

Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke loves the new uniforms:

“I feel like it is gritty and vintage. It’s a throwback to the 1920s, 1930s when they were out there just getting grimy. It’s a testament to all the guys who played before. They paved the way for us to play this great game.”

All that's left is to see how the Giants perform in their new throwback uniforms. What do you think of this newest design?