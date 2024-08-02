Highlights Giants owner John Mara is "happy" with paying Daniel Jones.

Jones performs best with better offensive line play, something the team expects this season.

New York considered moving on from Jones in the draft, and can opt out after the 2024 season with an affordable dead cap hit.

Before the 2022 season, freshly hired New York Giants GM Joe Schoen elected not to pick up the fifth-year option on QB Daniel Jones' rookie contract.

Jones responded with his strongest—and healthiest—season as a pro. The highlight was a road playoff win in Minnesota. New York had limited money with two key offensive players, Jones and Saquon Barkley, ready for a new deal. It went to the man under center.

Since that move was made, many have questioned New York's decision. It didn't help that all of Jones' worst traits popped back up in 2023. He was injured for most of the season, only starting six games. His turnover count swelled again, while a troubling tendency to avoid downfield throws appeared. Jones had happy feet in the pocket, over-anticipating pressure because he was hit so often.

It brought back memories of a lot of the criticism that swayed Schoen to not pick up the fifth-year option in 2022. A lot of people want the Giants to bite the bullet on the rest of Jones' $160 million contract and get a new guy.

However, New York's starting QB has support from arguably the most important person: team owner John Mara. Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Mara had this to say about the decision to pay Jones:

I’m still happy we gave him that contract, because I thought he played really well for us in ’22. Last year, he got hurt. Let’s be honest, when he was playing, we weren’t blocking anybody. So, let’s give him a chance with a better offensive line, with some weapons around him to see what he can do. I was nervous about giving up too much to go and get a quarterback, but I was prepared to let them do that if that’s what they wanted to do. We made a decision to stay with Daniel and add a weapon for him, and I think that’s going to work out for us.

Mara brings up some valid points to defend his quarterback. At the same time, New York's special offseason edition of Hard Knocks offers evidence that Mara's words don't match his, or the organization's, beliefs. Here's a dive into the complicated mess that is the Giants' starting QB.

Related Top 5 Worst Moves Made By New York Giants GM Joe Schoen Since 2022, there have been some good and some terrible decisions made by Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

Offensive Line Did Jones No Favors

Yet again, New York's offense was weakest at its foundation

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants demanding more from their o-line is a tale as old as time at this point. Eli Manning hadn't completed a single pass to Odell Beckham Jr., yet when the organization started trying to patch that problem back in 2019. 2023 may have been the worst season of all for New York's line of scrimmage. Even recently retired tight end Darren Waller defended Jones in that regard.

Big Blue allowed a league-high 85 sacks a year ago. Although he only played in six games, Jones was brought down 30 times, an average of five per game. Throughout his career, Jones has steadily improved his ball security, completion percentage, and as a rushing threat. As a passer, he's generally performed better in seasons where he was less pressured.

Jones vs. Pressure in his Career Year Pressure% Sack% Passing Yards per Game Passer Rating 2019 29.0% 7.6% 232.8 87.7 2020 30.3% 9.1% 210.2 80.4 2021 23.3% 5.7% 220.7 84.8 2022 25.1% 8.5% 200.3 92.5 2023 30.5% 15.8% 151.5 70.5

When getting sacked on fewer than 8.0% of his dropbacks, Jones has thrown for over 220 yards per game in both seasons. 2023 was such a disaster for New York's offense that the progress Jones has made in this league was impossible to recognize. Then, his season was cut short.

It seems fair to give him another shot with a hopefully improved offensive line. Especially with rookie Malik Nabers potentially providing his most lethal receiving weapon yet. Still, the film doesn't lie, for Jones or the Giants organization.

Giants Almost Drafted Jones' Replacement

Hard Knocks exposed efforts to grab a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft

At the end of the day, the NFL is about results. Jones didn't deliver that when he was healthy in 2023, nor has he for much of his career. Staying healthy is a significant part of the game too, something that Jones has struggled with every year except for 2022.

So, in an exciting QB class, the G-Men did their due diligence on the guys available and the world got to see it. In rookie interviews, it seemed like the Giants were intrigued by Jayden Daniels. Even more, the franchise appeared enamored with Drake Maye.

Schoen spoke with Patriots personnel before the NFL Draft. The team attempted to trade with New England for the third overall pick in the draft. New York was ready to select a new QB if the price was right. It didn't happen, but the Giants' efforts show that their belief in Jones isn't ironclad.

New York May Move On After This Season

Giants can opt out of Jones' contract

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

2024 will likely be the final time that Jones suits up for the Giants—unless he's capable of an All-Pro-caliber season.

New York can get out of the deal before the 2025 season. The penalty would be a dead cap hit of around $22 million. Sure, that's a steep price for a player not on the team. However, it's a lot cheaper than the $41.6 million cap hit they'll take by keeping Jones. Overall, moving on would save the Giants money for their roster, albeit at the expense of a starting QB.

​​​​

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Daniel Jones set career-bests in passing yards, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, interception rate, and passer rating in 2022. His 1.1% interception rate led all qualified NFL players that season. His 3.8 INT rate in 2023 would have led the league if he'd thrown enough passes to qualify.

Moving on from Jones has implications for 2026 too, where his rostered cap hit would be $58.6 million versus a $11.1 million dead cap hit. That's a ton of money that New York could spend elsewhere.

Mara, Schoen, and everyone else in the Giants organization can say that they don't regret extending Jones. They may be telling the truth, as the team has other glaring issues and New York can move on at a reasonable price.

However, the reality is that things would be a lot simpler in the Big Apple if Jones wasn't a gigantic question mark looming over the season yet again. Just like in 2022, the Giants' future under center hinges on how well he can play. The only difference is that it may take more than one playoff win to keep him employed this time around.

Sources: ESPN/Ross Tucker Football Podcast

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

​​​​​