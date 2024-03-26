Highlights New York Giants' owner John Mara supports drafting a QB to create competition for Daniel Jones.

Jones received a four-year, $160 million extension last offseason, but he struggled mightily in 2023.

If the Giants move up, they could select one of the draft's elite prospects; otherwise, they'll be left with another developmental project.

The New York Giants find themselves in a bit of a conundrum: they already have a highly-paid QB on the roster, but they're also equipped with a top-six pick in a draft with a loaded quarterback class.

As such, Giants' owner John Mara has given the team his blessing to select a signal caller in the draft as a means of creating a quarterback competition in New York, per ESPN's Jordan Ranaan:

If they [the Giants' front office] fall in love with a quarterback and believe that it's worth pick No. 6 or moving up, I certainly would support that.

It may be a hard pill to swallow for the Giants, just one year after handing Daniel Jones an ill-fated four-year, $160 million extension, but finding a franchise quarterback is of paramount importance in the NFL. If the team no longer believes Jones can ascertain that level of quality quarterback play, they have to capitalize on having such a high draft pick.

Related How Luck and the Jets Have Hidden the Giants' Mediocrity With their star RB leaving for a division rival, the Giants need to take a long look at themselves in the mirror.

The Daniel Jones Era May Be On Its Last Legs In NYC

Was Jones' extension the worst deal in recent memory?

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the fact that Jones was guaranteed $82 million upon signing his contract - and that the Giants would incur a massive $22 million cap hit if they release him after the 2024 season - Mara insisted that wouldn't factor into draft-related discussions.

I don't think it has any effect if they [the Giants' front office] have a conviction on a quarterback and fall in love with a quarterback. I'm certainly not going to stand in the way of them.

If the Giants stay put at No. 6 overall, they'll likely have their pick among the second-tier of quarterback prospects. They could trade up to try and secure one of the "Big 3" prospects (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye), but they'd be draining further assets from their future in order to do so.

Potential 1st Round QBs Player College GMS Mock Draft Landing Spot Caleb Williams USC No. 1 (CHI) Jayden Daniels LSU No. 2 (WAS) Drake Maye UNC No. 3 (NE) J.J. McCarthy Michigan No. 5 (MIN via LAC) Michael Penix Jr. WU No. 44 (LV) Bo Nix Oregon No. 52 (LAR

For his part, Jones had a breakout season under head coach Brian Daboll in 2022, leading the team to a playoff victory in Daboll's first year at the helm. He completely fell apart in an injury-plagued season last year, though, and 2022 remains an outlier on his career resumé.

Daniel Jones' Performance, Past Three Seasons Category 2021 2022 2023 Games Played 11 16 6 Record 4-7 9-6-1 1-5 Passing Yards 2,428 3,205 909 Completion % 64.3% 67.2% 67.5% Yards/Attempt 6.7 6.8 5.7 TDs 10 15 2 INTs 7 5 6 Passer Rating 84.8 92.5 70.5 Rushing Yards 298 708 206

There are a number of terrible contracts in the NFL - Russell Wilson was just released before his five-year, $245 million extension even began - but Jones stands alone in the "worst contract" discussion. Everyone and their mother, including Jones' staunchest defenders, panned the contract from the moment it was signed. The fact that this deal eventually cost the team running back Saquon Barkley in free agency only makes matters worse.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Daniel Jones struggled mightily to escape the pocket in 2023. Jones took 30 sacks in only six games played (5 per game), by far the highest average in the NFL last season.

The Giants are beginning to look ahead towards the future, whether they find their franchise quarterback this year or next. Next month's draft will be telling about the team's short-term plans and aspirations, but for all intents and purposes, it appears the Giants are getting ready to move on from Daniel Jones.

Source: Jordan Ranaan

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.