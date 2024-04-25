Highlights The Giants are heavily pursuing trading up to the third selection for UNC QB Drake Maye.

Due to the Patriots' recent coaching change, a trade seems improbable.

General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll seek to draft their quarterback for the team, considering they inherited Daniel Jones.

After a surprising 2022 season, the New York Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a huge extension. But after an injury-riddled 2023 season, the team seems ready to give up on their franchise quarterback. According to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, the team is pushing hard to trade for the third selection. He writes:

The Giants have been trying to trade up to No. 3 with the Patriots, with the belief being they want UNC QB Drake Maye, according to multiple league sources. The prevailing belief is it’s a long shot to happen — but New England is listening to all calls.

In the same report, Schultz also notes that a trade is unlikely to happen. The New England Patriots have just hired a new head coach and are unlikely to pass on providing the new regime with a franchise signal-caller.

The Giants Are Ready To Make a Change at Quarterback

The team also signed Drew Lock in free agency

Jones played very well for the Giants in 2020 and was rewarded with a $160 million contract. However, General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll inherited Jones. Head coach and general manager combos typically want to select their own quarterbacks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Daniel Jones struggled mightily to escape the pocket in 2023. Jones took 30 sacks in only six games played (5 per game), by far the highest average in the NFL last season.

While he was hurt for much of last season, Jones did little to inspire confidence when he was healthy. The signal caller completed a career-high 67.5% of his passes in six starts, but he threw two touchdowns against six interceptions and had a YPA of 5.7.

Daniel Jones Stats Last Two Seasons Category 2022 2023 Completion % 67.2% 67.5% Yards 3,205 909 Touchdowns 15 2 Interceptions 5 6 Passer Rating 92.5 70.5

The Patriots have the third selection and are turning a major page after Bill Belichick's departure. The team did make a move at quarterback in the offseason by bringing in Jacoby Brissett. There is an argument to be made that the team should see what they have in Brissett before taking another quarterback.

That doesn't seem to be the way they will go, though. While the Patriots will listen to offers, the team hopes they will not be selecting this high again for many years. The opportunity to take Maye could be too much for them to pass up.

