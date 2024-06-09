Highlights New Giants RB Devin Singletary replaces Barkley after signing a $16.5 million deal.

New Giants running back Devin Singletary has big shoes to fill following the departure of Saquon Barkley.

After losing Barkley to the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, the Giants signed Singletary to a three-year, $16.5 million deal as his replacement.

Singletary is coming off a career year as the lead back in Houston, where he recorded 1,000+ scrimmage yards for the third consecutive season.

Devin Singletary 2023 Stats Category Singletary Rushing yards 898 Rushing TDs 4 Receptions 30 Receiving yards 193

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was Devin Singletary's offensive coordinator from 2019-2021 in Buffalo, and he spoke about his new ball carrier this week during OTAs.

“Well I’ve had familiarity with Devin. Devin’s been a productive back when he was with me at Buffalo, did a good job at Houston,” Daboll said. “Has some good leadership traits about him. He’s been in the league for a little bit here. He knows our system inside and out … he’s very comfortable with how we do things.

While fans around the league are unlikely to ever place Singletary and Barkely in the same category, that doesn't mean Singletary can't find success with this Giants group. How will he fit in with New York?

Devin Singletary Eager To Lead Young RB Room

Singletary not feeling the pressure of replacing Barkley

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Despite getting paid significantly less than Saquon Barkley, Devin Singletary feels as though he can offer similar production. Singletary spoke to the NY Post during training camp, expressing his eagerness to lead the running back room and be a 'playmaker' just like Barkley.

“I’ve been in the league just like him … he’s only been in the league a year before me. … I feel like I’m a playmaker like him, so … I’m just gonna be me,” Singletary told The Post. “It’s been going well for me since I’ve been in the league, so that’s what I’m gonna keep doing.”

The Giants' depth chart currently consists of Singletary, Eric Gray, and rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Singletary will likely see the most volume of his career and should have a realistic shot at the first 1,000-yard season of his career. His familiarity with Daboll should aid him along the way. He was certainly singing his praises in his media session this week.

“He’s fearless. No fear of failure. He only has the desire to excel. You have to be on your toes at all times with Daboll. It’s never like we didn’t see that one coming."

The Giants will need more than Devin Singletary to remain competitive in the NFC East, but he'll serve as a complimentary piece. For what it's worth, Singletary's 4.6 career yards per carry is higher than Barkley's 4.3.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Devin Singletary is the third Texans running back in franchise history to throw for a touchdown, joining Arian Foster and James Allen.

Singletary likely won't have the big name appeal that Barkley offered, but if he provides the Giants with over 1,000 scrimmage yards, then he'll certainly be worth what he's getting paid. From there, it's a question of how Daboll can have the rest of the offense function, with starting QB Daniel Jones returning from an ACL injury.

