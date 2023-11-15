Highlights The New York Giants are struggling this season with a 2-8 record, tied for second-worst in the NFC, and their third starting QB.

Rookie QB Tommy DeVito had a pretty uneven debut as the starter, going 14-for-27 for 86 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in an ugly loss to the division rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

Despite his NFL starter status, DeVito still lives at home with his parents, relying on them to take care of everything outside of football.

Things might get a lot worse before they get better for the New York Giants. They just came off their second-biggest loss of the season to the same team after the Dallas Cowboys dominated them again in Week 10, 49-17. At least the Giants actually scored this time, unlike Week 1 when they were shutout 40-0 by the Cowboys. They are now sporting a 2-8 record and on their third starting QB of the season.

With "franchise QB" Daniel Jones out for the rest of the campaign with an ACL injury and veteran Tyrod Taylor currently on injured reserve with a rib injury, rookie QB Tommy DeVito (no relation to Danny) was up next for this struggling franchise. If the Giants wanted to tell Tommy to go and get his shinebox like his namesake in Goodfellas, they'd have no one to turn to.

DeVito had already seen some playing time this season, but Week 10 was his first as the starter. He went 14-for-27 for 86 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The Giants have many more issues than just this quarterback situation, but that’s a topic for another day. We are here to discuss the undrafted kid from Livingston, New Jersey, and how he's got to grow up, and fast.

Read more:NFL midseason awards: Who's leading the pack in each race

College days

Tommy DeVito started his college career at Syracuse. In his sophomore season, DeVito passed for 2,360 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also rushed for 122 yards and two TDs. In his junior year, the QB suffered a season-ending leg injury. Unfortunately, DeVito was replaced at Cuse, so he decided to enter the transfer portal and take his talents to Illinois.

It was a good decision for the young QB because he was named the starter by the beginning of fall practice. On October 1, 2022, against Wisconsin, DeVito had three rushing touchdowns. Which is good news for the Giants, because it means the rookie has wheels, just like their two other QB options. He ended the 2022 season with 2,650 yards, 15 TDs, and just four interceptions. He also got three more rushing touchdowns on the year to make it six in total.

DeVito declared for the draft after the 2022 season. Unfortunately, his name was not called, but shortly after the conclusion of the draft, the Giants signed him as an undrafted free agent. He was waived on August 29, and re-signed to the practice squad. DeVito was finally promoted to the active roster on October 31.

Mama’s boy

DeVito might be this big-time NFL quarterback now, but he’s not living a life of luxury like most of those NFL guys. The East Coast boy still lives at home with his parents and has no plans to change that anytime soon. He told ESPN that living at home was a “no-brainer”:

Everything I need is there at the house. The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position. There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So, everything outside of football is handled by my family.

Seems like a smart move for the 25-year-old rookie—and he is not exaggerating when he says “everything.” While DeVito is out there on the field making passes, his mom is at home making his bed:

I don’t have to worry about laundry, what I’m eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled.

A strong sense of family is a great personality trait, and it's a fun, quirky story, but at some point, the youngster needs to grab his lunch pail and get to work, both on the home front and on the gridiron. Not only is he playing quarterback in the NFL, he's an NFL quarterback for a New York team. That takes a tough mindset.

DeVito’s rookie season so far

As mentioned earlier, before DeVito got his first start in Week 10, he did see a little bit of playing time. The rook made his regular season debut on October 29 against the New York Jets. It was another loss for the Giants and DeVito went 2-for-4 for negative one-yard and two sacks after coming on in relief. But he also had four carries for 12 yards and one rushing touchdown.

He clearly didn’t do much against the Jets, but the Giants must’ve seen something in the kid because two days after the 13-10 overtime loss, DeVito was officially signed to the active roster. The following week was only slightly better for the quarterback, though not for the team.

DeVito went 15-for-20 for 175 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in the 30-6 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. One of DeVito’s obvious attributes to the franchise is his legs. He seems to be pretty good on the ground.

It’s way too early to be throwing around terms like “dual threat”, but maybe in the future? Comfortably leaving the pocket is something that both Jones and Taylor do regularly, and considering head coach and offensive strategist Brian Daboll was the one who helped turn Josh Allen into the dual threat he is today, DeVito would seem to fit into the system. With Jones done for the year and Taylor on IR until at least the first week of December, the Jersey kid will have every opportunity to prove he can be the guy.

The future for New York and Daniel Jones

Just an all-around rough year for Daniel Jones, to say the least. The QB has been riddled with injuries since he came into the league, but this season, especially, Jones has taken a beating. He was sidelined after the Week 5 match up against the Miami Dolphins because of a reoccurring neck injury that he suffered back in 2021.

He came back from the injury in Week 9 against the Raiders but, unfortunately, Jones limped to the sideline in the second quarter and was out for the rest of the game. The Monday following Week 9, an MRI revealed that Jones tore his ACL on a non-contact injury and would be out for the rest of the season.

Yet another tough blow for Jones. But his injuries weren’t his only trials and tribulations this campaign. In the six starts Daniel Jones had this season, he threw for 909 yards, only two touchdowns, and six picks. DeVito already has more touchdowns than that.

Is Daniel Jones the future for the Giants? The only good thing about this terrible season for New York is that they will probably get a top five draft pick in the 2024 draft, so are the Giants going to go in a different direction and draft a quarterback? Or maybe hand the reins to DeVito?

It would be a smart move for the organization to weigh their options seriously, but it's unlikely considering the boatload of cash they just gave Jones. He will probably be their guy for 2024, but if DeVito can continue growing on and off the field over the next couple of months, it could give Giants brass a tougher decision to make in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more:Why Tyrod Taylor gives the New York Giants a better chance at success