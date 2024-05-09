Highlights The New York Giants have signed veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson.

The 2024 campaign will mark Robinson's 11th season in the league.

Robinson, who was a one-time Pro Bowler with the Jacksonville Jaguars, played in all 17 games in 2023 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After passing on a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, opting instead to select wide receiver Malik Nabers, the New York Giants continue to add to their wide receiver room, signing Allen Robinson, who was once a Pro Bowler with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He joins a group that already consists of Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Isaiah Hodgins.

The 2024 season will be Robinson's 11th NFL season, playing four with the Jaguars, four with the Chicago Bears, one with the Los Angeles Rams, and most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023.

Allen Robinson Has Had a Steady NFL Career

Robinson has 44 career touchdown receptions

Robinson was drafted in the second round in 2014 at No. 61 overall by the Jaguars out of Penn State. He caught 48 passes for 548 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie but suffered a stress fracture in his foot and missed the last three games of the season.

In his second season, he saw a massive breakout, catching 80 catches on 142 targets for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns. The latter was tied for the most in the league and set a new franchise record, That marked the lone Pro Bowl selection of Robinson's career and would be the last time he hit double-digit touchdowns. He then caught 73 passes for 883 yards and six touchdowns in 2016.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Allen Robinson's 14 touchdown receptions in 2015 set a new Jacksonville Jaguars single-season record.

In his final season with the Jaguars, he tore his ACL in the season opener and missed the remainder of the year. He then signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bears. At the conclusion of that deal, he signed a one-year deal for just under $18 million.

During his four-year run in Chicago, he caught 293 passes for 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns.

After those four years with Chicago, Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Rams but played just a single season with the team, catching 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games before undergoing season-ending foot surgery.

The Rams traded Robinson to the Steelers for a seventh-round pick ahead of the 2023 season. At 30 years old, he played in all 17 games. He was targeted 49 times, caught 34 of them, and went for 280 yards with no touchdowns.

Allen Robinson Career Stats Year Team Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TD 2014 JAX 48 548 2 2015 JAX 80 1,400 14 2016 JAX 73 883 6 2017 JAX 1 17 0 2018 CHI 65 897 5 2019 CHI 98 1147 7 2020 CHI 108 1305 6 2021 CHI 38 410 1 2022 LAR 33 339 3 2023 PIT 36 280 0

Now, the Giants will hope to get another fully healthy season from Robinson as he contributes to a situation that could be the make-or-break season for signal-caller Daniel Jones, who's coming off a season-ending injury in 2023.

