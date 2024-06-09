Highlights After a year with the Giants, veteran TE Darren Waller is retiring at age 31.

Waller didn't participate in team workouts, signifying his departure before minicamp.

Waller's football career, marked by success with the Raiders, may be followed by a music endeavor.

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller has informed the team that he plans to retire at the age of 31, per NFL insider Ian Rappoport. Waller played just one season in New York and has not been at team workouts this offseason.

Waller has been absent from the Giants' team facility this offseason. He did not attend OTAs, and with the Giants beginning mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, he felt it was time to make his decision official. The Giants are said to be aware that Waller wasn't sure if he would be back for the 2024 season.

The eight-year NFL veteran had reportedly been contemplating retirement throughout the offseason. It is unclear what prompted his decision to call it quits at the age of 31, but there are some theories as to what Waller plans to do next.

Related Giants Schedule: Must-Watch Games, Season Opener, Record Prediction Get a glimpse at New York's biggest games and what their final record for 2024 should be.

Waller Played Eight NFL Seasons, Signed With New York in 2023

There is speculation Waller may pursue a career in music

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Waller began his career back in 2015, after the Baltimore Ravens drafted him in the sixth round (205th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. Waller played just two seasons in Baltimore, and saw limited action in his first two seasons. His early seasons were plagued by injuries and substance abuse issues, which spelled the end of his Ravens tenure after just two seasons.

He was suspended for the entire 2017 season after a second violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. Following his reinstatement in 2018, he was signed to the Ravens' practice squad, before being signed off their practice squad by the Las Vegas Raiders (then Oakland).

It was with the Raiders where Waller enjoyed his most success, including a career-year in 2020. That season, Waller caught 107 passes for 1196 yards and nine touchdowns. That marked the second straight season in which he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark as a tight end.

Darren Waller's Career Numbers Team Year Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns BAL 2015 2 18 0 BAL 2016 10 85 2 OAK 2018 6 75 0 OAK 2019 90 1145 3 LVR 2020 107 1196 9 LVR 2021 55 665 2 LVR 2022 28 388 3 NYG 2023 52 552 1 Career Totals 350 4124 20

Waller enjoyed his best years as a Raider, however injuries and inconsistent play at quarterback prevented Waller from keeping his production up with the elite TEs of the NFL.

Eventually, Waller was traded to the Giants last offseason, for a conditional third-round pick. In his lone season with the G-Men, Waller managed to catch 52 passes for 552 yards and one touchdown.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Waller's 2019 and 2020 seasons were by far his most productive, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2020 and ranking second in receiving yards among TEs in 2019 and 2020, and first in catches in 2020 with 107.

Waller addressed his playing status in an Instagram live session on June 3, and said he had yet to make a decision.

Last month, some personal news about Waller came to light, regarding his marriage to WNBA star Kelsey Plum, as the couple announced their divorce after a year of marriage.

Waller then released a music video in May, depicting his relationship and breakup with Plum, fueling speculation that Waller could pursue a career in music. It's not clear if that's the path Waller is taking, but for now, all we know is Waller is hanging up the cleats and the Giants will need to look at who can step up in his place.

With Waller's retirement, the Giants' depth chart at tight end now includes:

Daniel Bellinger

Theo Johnson

Jack Stoll

Chris Manhertz

It's unfortunate that injuries robbed Waller of what could've been a very long and productive career at tight end, but at the very least, Waller is retiring on his own terms.

It will be interesting to see what Waller's next chapter is, and how the Giants can overcome what is a blow to their offense so close to minicamp.

*More details to come

Source: Ian Rappoport

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless noted otherwise