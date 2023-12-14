Highlights Giants' Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller is returning from injury and will boost the struggling passing offense.

Waller was a top performer in receiving yards, receptions, and targets for the team before getting injured.

Waller's return can provide rookie QB Tommy DeVito with a reliable target and improve the team's red zone efficiency.

The New York Giants are feeling good right about now.

The team is riding the high of a three-game winning streak, and now they get their Pro Bowl tight end, Darren Waller, back as well. According to multiple sources, including ESPN's Adam Schefter, Waller has been designated for return from injured reserve by the Giants and will make his return to practice on Thursday.

The 31-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during an ugly Week 8 loss to the New York Jets and was subsequently placed on injured reserve on November 4.

How Darren Waller's return can boost the Giants

The former Pro Bowler can aid New York's struggling passing offense

The Giants have been winning lately, but they are still struggling to get the passing offense going. They have topped 201 passing yards just twice all year, and the absence of Waller, who's arguably their best pass-catcher, has not helped one bit. Despite missing five games, Waller is still near the top of every major receiving category for the Giants this year.

2023 Stat Darren Waller NYG Rank Receiving Yards 384 2nd Receptions 36 2nd Targets 51 3rd 20+ Yard Receptions 5 3rd

Waller was the clear top dog in the passing game: his 22.4 target share through the first eight weeks was third in the league among tight ends, and no other Giants' player had more than a 15 percent share during that span. Waller's combination of size, strength, and athleticism make him a great weapon for any passer, but especially for a rookie who might need to go to his checkdown or hot read more often.

Waller can serve as a security blanket for burgeoning undrafted rookie signal caller Tommy DeVito. The 6'6", 240-pound tight end can also give the Giants a serious weapon in the red zone, where they have struggled mightily this year. They have scored a TD on just 44.1 percent of their red zone drives, the fourth-lowest percentage in the NFL.

With DeVito improving, Saquon Barkley doing Saquon Barkley things, and Waller returning to provide a solid option in the passing game, the Giants could turn this into a decent season while also playing spoiler for the teams that still maintain serious playoff aspirations. Though, New York is only one game out of a Wild Card spot at 5-8... What a Cinderella story that would be.

Source: Adam Schefter