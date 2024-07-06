Highlights The Giants face pressure to perform well in 2024 after a disappointing 2023 season.

Daniel Jones' performance is crucial for the team's success, as his extension was polarizing.

A slow start could lead to a potential "train wreck" for the Giants, especially with a tough strength of schedule.

The New York Giants have gotten some extra attention this offseason as the subject of HBO's Hard Knocks "Offseason". With the extra attention, there has been plenty of dialogue regarding some of their recent front office moves.

The decision to extend Daniel Jones last offseason, the choice to let Saquon Barkley walk this past free agency cycle, and it comes off of a disappointing 2023 season.

Former Minnesota Vikings general manager Jeff Diamond went on the Valentine's Views podcast and shared his thoughts on the state of the team, and what a slow start could domino into as the year goes on:

There are a lot of moving parts that are going on with the Giants right now and especially going into the season and a lot of pressure on [Daniel] Jones, on Brian Daboll, on Joe Schoen and I think it’s a potential train wreck coming if they don’t get off to a good start this year and if they’re not competitive in a pretty tough NFC East

Last season, the team started out 1-5 before closing out the year with a 6-11 record. However, the ability to bounce back can slowly wane the less a locker room is bought in. If the team is slow out of the gates, as Diamond said, things could easily devolve from there.

It All Rides on Daniel Jones

The Giants 2024 campaign goes nowhere without effective QB play

The decision to extend Daniel Jones last offseason was a divisive topic among the football community. Some felt the quarterback had turned a new leaf, while others felt the credit for his play should be given to Brian Daboll. Jones certainly fell short of expectations in 2023, but it's hard to determine how healthy he was throughout the campaign.

Now entering 2024, the Giants are in for a make-or-break season. Jones, Daboll, and general manager Joe Schoen could all be on the hot seat with another disappointing season. And unfortunately for them, they'll do so facing the tied-sixth toughest strength of schedule.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to DraftKings, the Giants are underdogs in seven of their first eight games. The only exception is the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, where they are one-point favorites.

With the addition of Malik Nabers to the wideout room, and the decision to stick with their passer this offseason, the Giants are riding on the success of Jones. The team signed Drew Lock for additional depth, and could even return to Tommy DeVito under center, but any of those timelines are likely ones of desperation.

New York needs their 27-year-old passer to prove worthy of his $40 million AAV contract. Otherwise, derailment is certainly a possibility.

