New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton is entering the final season of his two-year, $12M extension and has opted to skip voluntary workouts with hopes of landing a new deal.

After being away from the team throughout the offseason, Slayton ended his holdout on Tuesday and reported back to OTAs in East Rutherford. The wideout told ESPN's Jordan Raanan earlier this month that contract talks had been progressing:

I don’t think it will get to that point. Like I said, it’s been good, constant communication throughout the whole process. It’ll be resolved soon.

It's unclear if Slayton showed up due to positive developments in negotiations or as an act of good faith. Slayton stated earlier this month he was 'confident' the contract situation would be resolved soon and wouldn't linger into training camp.

Darius Slayton Has Been Dependable or the Giants

Slayton looking to form new WR trio with Malik Nabers & Jalin Hyatt

During a period where much hasn't gone right for the Giants, Slayton has remained the one constant. He's been New York's leading receiver in four of the last five seasons, despite the team's overall offensive struggles over that span.

Darius Slayton Career Stats YEAR REC YDS TD 2019 48 740 8 2020 50 751 3 2021 26 339 2 2022 46 724 2 2023 50 770 4

Slayton, who had multiple offers elsewhere last offseason, wants to be compensated for his production and loyalty to the organization.

The Giants have taken receivers in consecutive drafts to bolster the passing attack, selecting Jalin Hyatt in the third round last year and using the No. 6 overall pick on LSU standout Malik Nabers in April. Following the draft, Giants GM Joe Schoen expressed his desire to retain Slayton.

This isn't the first time the Giants have attempted to find someone better than Slayton to serve as their WR1. They famously signed Kenny Golladay to do just that, but he was soundly outplayed by Slayton from the get-go and departed New York with only 18 starts in two seasons and has not played in the NFL since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Giants have not had a receiver top 800 yards since Odell Beckham Jr.'s final season in the Big Apple back in 2018.

The Giants will hope that Nabers and/or Hyatt can finally be that guy, with Slayton serving as an elite WR2 or WR3 deep threat option, as his 15.1 yards per reception since entering the league ranked fifth among receivers with 150+ catches over that five-year span.

Tuesday marked the first time Slayton and Nabers practiced together as teammates. The two are expected to start opposite each other when the season opens, with Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson also in the mix for targets from the convalescing Daniel Jones.

Source: New York Giants/Jordan Raanan

