Highlights The New York Giants are prioritizing the wide receiver position to improve team performance in 2024.

New potential star additions such as Malik Nabers and Allen Robinson will have new roles in the team.

The diversity of talent and depth are key areas of focus for a successful season.

The New York Giants have lacked major stability at the receiver position over the course of their recent slump. Odell Beckham Jr. was the last household name to catch passes for the Giants, but his time in the Big Apple has been over for quite a while. They’ve heavily prioritized the position this off-season though, looking to give Daniel Jones the best chance at succeeding. They selected a receiver in the first round for the first time since picking Beckham Jr, and recently found veteran talent in the form of Allen Robinson.

The Giants went to the playoffs, and even won a playoff game in the 2022-23 season, with a much worse receiving corps. If they can combine a bolstered group with an improved roster, they could return to the postseason after a one-year hiatus.

It’s no easy task, though, especially in a competitive division like the NFC East. If they hope to go toe-to-toe with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, these receivers will need to perform at a high level.

Giants' 2024 Top Wide Receivers Career Stats Player Years Starts Catches Receiving Yards TDs Allen Robinson 10 122 562 7,028 43 Malik Nabers 0 N/A N/A N/A N/A Jalin Hyatt 1 7 23 373 0 Wan'Dale Robinson 2 11 83 752 2 Darius Slayton 5 53 220 3,324 19

Related Giants Add Former Jaguars Pro Bowler to WR Room The New York Giants have added another weapon for Daniel Jones, signing veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Allen Robinson

Robinson has the most games played of any receiver on the team

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

As alluded to, Robinson was the most recent signing for the Giants. He was a 2015 Pro Bowler in his sophomore season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but has become somewhat of a journeyman since.

The Giants will be his fifth team, and his fourth in the last four years. He started all 17 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season en route to a playoff appearance. He hauled in the fourth most receptions of anyone on the team, but departed after the season.

New York now provides Robinson with another opportunity, as he fills the much-needed role of a veteran in the group. He’s started over 120 games throughout his career, accumulating 7,028 yards and 43 touchdowns during his 10-year career. He certainly won’t be the team’s top option, but he serves as a reliable option. He’s been criticized for a lack of effort at times in his career, but shouldn’t be under too much pressure in this new environment. If he accepts his role in the team, he could be a crucial piece for the team.

Malik Nabers

Nabers will debut as the team’s top pass-catcher

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The new kid on the block, Malik Nabers arrives in New York after being selected with the sixth-overall pick. There was plenty of speculation about whether Nabers or Rome Odunze would be the pick, but the Giants seem to have found their guy.

Nabers should immediately be their No. 1 option, and provide Jones with the highest caliber receiver he’s gotten to play with. If he continues to dominate the NFL in the way he dominated college football, it’s hard to imagine this pick could be anything but a success. Luckily for both parties, LSU has a great track record recently with receivers transitioning well in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Malik Nabers claimed the title of second-highest drafted LSU receiver of all-time from Odell Beckham Jr. Only Ja’Marr Chase, drafted 5th overall, was selected higher than the two Giants. All three players were taken at a higher pick than LSU legend and NFL superstar, Justin Jefferson.

Nabers is about as complete as prospects come fresh out of college. He’s got reliable hands, even when making difficult catches away from his body. He’s explosive and has the speed to lose any defender, before or after the catch.

He’s a well-rounded prospect, who doesn’t rely too heavily on his physicality, or on pure skill. If New York develops him effectively, he should be a dominant force for years to come. He’ll need to learn fast though, as New York will be reliant on him in his rookie season.

Jalin Hyatt

The speedster showed signs of improvement in year one

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It was a relatively quiet rookie season for Jalin Hyatt in 2023, as he only saw 23 catches on 40 targets. These added up to 373 yards, and zero trips to the end zone. These numbers clearly don’t jump off the stat sheet, but there’s still plenty to like about the former Tennessee Volunteer moving forwards.

He steadily improved as the season went on, and even won NFL Rookie of the Week in the Giants’ week 12 victory over the New England Patriots. In a situation more conducive to his success, Hyatt could be in for a big year.

The Giants made Hyatt the 10th receiver off the board in the 2023 draft, selecting him 73rd overall. He was given the Biletnikoff Award, indicating the nation’s best receiver, after a tremendous final season in college. It was well-deserved, as he used his elite speed to rack up 15 touchdowns on the year, second in the nation.

Hyatt's abilities in the middle of the field still need work, but he makes for a dynamic deep threat at the very worst. If he shows all around improvement in year two, he could form a strong duo with Nabers, and finally hit pay dirt.

Wan’Dale Robinson

Flashed playmaking ability in first two seasons, despite injury

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Wan’Dale Robinson is a name that can easily get lost in the shuffle, but he’s not one to forget. The Giants clearly didn’t on draft day 2022, as they selected him higher than most expected, making him the 43rd overall pick.

He totaled 227 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 catches in his rookie year, which was cut short by an ACL tear. He bounced back last season though, recording 525 yards and one touchdown on a team-high 60 catches.

The game plan with Robinson is simple: get the ball in his hands. Afterward, he can use his speed and elusiveness to pick up easy yards. This means he does his best work on short throws, or even screen passes. He was seen as having gadget player potential coming into the league, and the Giants seem to view him similarly.

Robinson had nine rushing attempts, whereas every other non-receiver on the team combined for one. This number is likely to increase, especially considering the loss of Saquon Barkley.

Darius Slayton

Diamond in the rough has become the go-to guy

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

In a group full of day one and two draft choices, a fifth-rounder might stand out as the most reliable option. Since being selected 171st overall by the Giants, Darius Slayton has been far better than most would have expected.

He led the team with 770 receiving yards last season, despite being third in receptions. In fact, Slayton has led the team in receiving yards in all but one season (2021) since being drafted in April 2019. His consistency is remarkable, as he ended in the 700-800 yard range in all four seasons he led the team.

Darius Slayton Stats by Season Year Starts Catches Receiving Yards TDs 2019 9 48 740 8 2020 15 50 751 3 2021 5 26 339 2 2022 11 46 724 2 2023 13 50 770 4

The emergence of young receiving talent could seem like the end of Slayton’s surprise run, but it could be to his benefit. Realistically, Slayton doesn’t have the profile to match up with the NFL’s top corners.

Despite this, he’s managed to step up when someone needed to over the last half-decade. Now on a roster that touts three high-potential young guns, the pressure is taken off Slayton. While opponents focus on containing these new talents, it opens the door for Slayton to continue producing, but in a new role.

If teams do decide to prioritize Slayton, New York’s young stars will be given the chance to develop.

Worth Mentioning

Some other names who will be catching passes

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Along with this group of talented wide receivers, the team boasts a talented tight end. Darren Waller enters his second year in New York, and should be a top option if he can stay healthy. Isaiah McKenzie and Isaiah Hodgins could also hear their names called if the top receivers go down to injury. With 93 and 28 career games respectively, they both serve as experienced depth. If all goes well, receiving shouldn’t be a hindrance for the Giants this upcoming season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.