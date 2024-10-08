We are now just a matter of months away from the biggest rematch in modern-day boxing history, as Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury prepare to share the ring once again on the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The first fight was a true classic, with both heavyweights enjoying success during periods of the fight, only for the Ukrainian to eventually get the job done via split decision after the contest went the full 12 rounds and to the judges' scorecards. That showdown earlier this year saw Usyk be crowned as the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999, when Lennox Lewis achieved the feat.

However, as we know, he didn't stay undisputed for long, as he relinquished the IBF title in order to pursue the rematch with the Gypsy King, which has resulted in a certain Daniel Dubois holding the belt, and successfully defending it himself in recent weeks against Anthony Joshua, stopping him in the fifth round of their all-British affair.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury has won all three of the rematches that he has had in his career by stoppage.

But that's enough about previous fights; it's time to look to the future and look ahead to what's to come, and that's Fury and Usyk going head-to-head once again just a matter of days before Christmas. Repeat or revenge? What will the outcome be?

Tyson Fury's Promise to Oleksandr Usyk

The Gypsy King will give a gift to his opponent should he lose the rematch

Well, unsurprisingly, a certain Tyson Fury is feeling pretty confident that he will get revenge on Usyk when December comes around, so much so, in fact, he's even offered up a gift to his opponent should he once again be defeated.

Now, as we know, Fury has only ever been beaten once in his professional career, that to Usyk on the 18th of May earlier this year, but should he taste defeat once again, he'll have to give up his spot on the front cover of the latest boxing video game. Why, we hear you ask? Well, that's because Fury himself has said he'll hand over his spot to Usyk should the outcome of the rematch be the same as the first fight.

Tyson Fury's professional boxing record (as of 08/10/24) 36 fights 34 wins 1 loss By knockout 24 0 By decision 10 1 Draws 1

Speaking in an interview on the YouTube channel of the new video game, which is called 'Undisputed', the Brit said: "I'll tell you what I'm going to do. If I don't win this rematch, I'm going to relinquish that front cover and give it to Oleksandr. That's what I'll do with the front cover. I'll relinquish my right to be on that front cover, and I'll give it to Oleksandr 'The Great.' But if I do what I think I'm going to do, then I'll keep the front cover. If I don't beat him in the rematch, then I don't deserve to be on that front. He does."

The new video game is scheduled to be released on the 11th of October, and will be the first boxing game since the incredibly popular Fight Night series. It's believed Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will be on the cover of the standard edition, while Fury will be on the front of the deluxe edition, also known as the WBC edition.