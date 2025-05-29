One of the biggest debates in English football, one that still rages today, is who was the better player: Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard? The question is one that has split opinions throughout the sport, with fans, players and pundits offering their takes on the subject.

All three shone in the Premier League. Scholes represented Manchester United and was key to their success throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Gerrard was Liverpool through and through, guiding the Merseyside club to the promised land on multiple occasions throughout the 2000s and 2010s, and Lampard first impressed at West Ham United before becoming a Chelsea legend, known for his goalscoring exploits as the Blues wrestled control of the Premier League from United during the 2000s and 2010s.

All three were very different kinds of players, but they've been compared to one another for two decades now. Former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva was the latest former player to give his opinion on the trio and he ranked them from worst to best during an appearance on the podcast, From My Left.