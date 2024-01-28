Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, have surprised the league with their 32-11 record and are in contention for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Gilgeous-Alexander is having an MVP-caliber season, excelling on both ends of the court and putting up impressive offensive and defensive numbers.

The MVP race is wide open, and Gilgeous-Alexander has a good chance of surpassing the current frontrunners due to his well-rounded game and the team's success.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have put together one of the most impressive seasons by a team who average an age of under 25, largely led by talisman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The 25-year-old, who has just earned his first NBA All-Star starting nod, has excelled on the court, and, as a result, is in contention for the league’s most coveted individual award, the Most Valuable Player.

While league insider Mark Medina has Gilgeous-Alexander ranked fourth in his list of candidates, he argues his list is fluid, and the Thunder guard could well surpass the likes of Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and reigning MVP, Joel Embiid.

Surging Thunder surprise of the season

32-11 record, 1st in West

Coming into the season, there were little expectations surrounding the Thunder who, as a team, have the fewest years of league experience between them, with an average of 2.22 years experience.

But, expectations or not, Oklahoma City knew they had a playoff-caliber team after having been on the cusp of reaching the post-season last year, falling short at the Play-In tournament stage after finishing as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 40-42 record.

This season, though, they have seemingly decided not to allow their playoff chances to be defined by the Play-In tournament as they seek to reach the post-season for the first time since the 2019-20 shortened season, and instead, came out the blocks of the 2023-24 campaign firing on all cylinders.

Despite the Thunder’s average age of 24.12, the second-youngest outfit in the NBA, they have been involved in a shootout with the Minnesota Timberwolves for much of the season, with each team seeking to claim the number one overall seed in the Western Conference.

Oklahoma City Thunder - 2023-24 NBA Advanced Statistics Category Stat League Rank Offensive rating 119.7 5th Defensive rating 111.0 4th Net rating 8.7 2nd True shooting % 61.4 1st Pace 101.16 8th Stats as of Jan. 28, 2024

As it stands though, the Thunder currently holds those bragging rights with a record of 32-11, half a game ahead of the equally-as-shocking Timberwolves, who are looking for playoff success of their own.

A large part of Oklahoma City’s success so far has been as a result of emerging star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who last week was awarded his first ever All-Star starting nod, and his second All-Star honors overall, and rookie Chet Holmgren, who is battling Victor Wembanyama for the league’s Rookie of the Year award.

Per the NBA, Gilgeous-Alexander currently sits third in the Kia MVP ladder rankings, behind Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid, who boast three MVP awards between them, but ahead of two-time winner Giannis Antetokounmpo, having been named as one of the top five candidates for the award since week 3 of the season.

Medina previously reported that the Canadian's name had been given some consideration for the elusive award last year by some NBA executives, but this year, with the Thunder’s surge to the top of the standings, his name is, unsurprisingly, garnering even more attention.

Gilgeous-Alexander is seeking to become the first guard to win the coveted individual award since James Harden in the 2017-18 season.

MVP race heating up

As it stands, Medina currently has Gilgeous-Alexander ranked fourth on his MVP ladder, but due to the nature of his production across all facets of his game, and the health status of his main competition for the award, as well as some candidates having their teammates able to help shoulder some of their workload, the journalist feels this could all be subject to change as the regular season progresses.

“I have Shai currently ranked fourth in the MVP race behind Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Shai could very well supplant any of those players. He has excelled all across the board with how he drives to the basket, shoots from the outside, and defends at a high level. Jokic might not have to do as much now that Jamal Murray is healthy. We always have to monitor Embiid’s health. And Antetokounmpo’s production may dip with Damian Lillard alongside him. Therefore, the MVP award is up for grabs. It should be a fun race to the end!”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP-caliber campaign

Establishing himself as one of the league’s most elite two-way guards

The two-time All-Star is having the best season of his career, when all facets of his game are taken into consideration, whereby he is averaging 31.1 points, the third-most in the Association, 5.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists, all while shooting a career-high 54.5 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from downtown on the three ball.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Defensive Impact Year-to-Year Comparison Category 2022-23 2023-24 Steals 1.6 2.3 Defensive rebounds 4.0 4.7 Defensive field goals made 2.4 2.1 Defensive field goal attempts 3.8 3.3 Defensive field goal % 63.0 63.4% Stats as of Jan. 28, 2024

But while his offensive production has been prolific for the Thunder, where he is the team’s number one scoring option and is the only guard in the league to rank in the top five for points in the paint per game with 15.5 points, his development on the defensive end of the ball has been on full show, and he is making the case for being one of the league’s best two-way guards.

At the halfway mark in the season, the 25-year-old leads the league in steals per game with 2.3 per contest, holding two of the top five steals performances this season, grabbing seven steals in their game against the San Antonio Spurs and six in the Thunder’s match up against the Houston Rockets, both earlier on in the season.

Furthermore, he also ranks first overall in deflections, averaging 3.6 per contest, while he also leads the league in total deflections on the season, with 157 overalll. He has also recovered 50 loose balls so far, the joint-most number recovered this season, tied with Kawhi Leonard and Coby White of the Chicago Bulls.

Additionally, among guards this season to defend more than 10 field goal attempts per night, Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fifth overall in percentage point difference with minus-3.4 percent, holding his opponents to only 43.1 percent field goal shooting when he is their primary defender, down from their season field goal average of 46.4 percent.

As a large part of the reason why his team find themselves in contention for one of the best records in the Association, there is little surprise why Gilgeous-Alexander is currently in the top three contenders for the MVP award, especially when factoring in that he doesn’t have an outright ‘star’ player alongside him, such as Damian Lillard to Antetokounmpo, or Jamal Murray to Jokić, to drive his young team to victory, though, he does have one of the most impressive rookies alongside him in Holmgren.

Nevertheless, with four-to-five candidates all in close contention with each other, and with no indication that there is yet a sole lead frontrunner, this could well turn out to be a dog fight until the very last game of the regular season, and an exciting one at that.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.