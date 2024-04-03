Highlights The Thunder possesses the strongest clutch-time offense in the NBA, with a 127.3 offensive rating.

The team's success is attributed to smart playcalling by coach Mark Daigneault and the talents of key scorers.

OKC's offensive philosophy focuses on controlling court geometry, complementing talents, and executing high-pressure plays.

This season, around half of all NBA games have been decided in their final five minutes. As the game winds down and the stakes heighten up, composure and neat execution become a team’s strongest allies; traits that are usually inherent to experienced teams. Except, this year, the title of best clutch offense in the association goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder — the second-youngest team in the league.

Offensive execution in the clutch is far from being the only aspect where the Thunder are well-beyond their years, but it might be the most impressive one. Oklahoma scores around nine more points every 100 possessions in the clutch than in any other situation, which is the best figure in the league.

OKC's Perfect Blend of Talent

Oklahoma's front office forged a dangerously harmonious group of talent

At the core of Oklahoma's impressive offensive efficiency lies their knack for optimizing the structure they work within. With their myriad of drives and quick-hitting plays, the Thunder are leading the new wave of offensive philosophies, and their dynamic playstyle blossoms in late-game situations.

The Thunder faced off against the New York Knicks at the Garden last Sunday, in a game that went down to the wire. After trailing by ten points going into the fourth quarter, Oklahoma went on a stunning 27-10 run — slick play designs like the one below are a major reason why.

This “Spain Leak” pick-and-roll, where a shooter leaves the paint as the screener launches his roll, is a staple of Oklahoma’s offensive playbook.

The Thunder are constantly controlling the geometry of the court – always trying to generate as many open driving lanes as possible. Their turnover rate plummets to 9.2 percent in crunch time, an impressively low number that serves as an indictment to Oklahoma’s astute decision-makers and well-crafted offense.

Led by its array of rising stars, including MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder have built an incredibly complementary constellation of players. Not only in their individual profiles, but also in the way they all embody the central principles of Oklahoma’s offense — space, drive, re-drive and more importantly, be fearless.

Head coach Mark Daigneault relishes weaponizing the roster’s depth and optionality to its fullest potential. Elite shooters like Isaiah Joe or rookie Carson Wallace have often been given extensive clutch time responsibilities as the spacing they offer frees up space for Oklahoma’s creators to leverage.

Superstars Always Answer the Call

Thunder possess two of the coldest-blooded scorers in the league

The Thunder's ascent to the third-best clutch-time offense in the tracking era can be attributed to the brilliance of its stars. As games unfold, Oklahoma relies increasingly more on its uber-efficient scorers, and they never fail to come through.

With the pressure mounting in crunch time, their team assist rate dips from 60.3 percent to 50.9 percent. Jalen Williams, who keeps exceeding expectations as games go by, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two incredibly gifted shot-makers — the latest display of their effortless scoring being Sunday’s fourth quarter at the Garden.

Jalen Williams & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 2023-24 Shooting Splits Area Jalen Williams Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Less than 5ft 67.0% 66.7% 10-14ft 52.9% 54.5% 15-19ft 53.2% 45.7% 25-29ft 42.6% 34.4%

Both players average over 30 points per 36 clutch-time minutes, with Shai at 36.8 and Williams at 31.1, and they do it at a ridiculously efficient rate. Oklahoma stands as the sole team with two players listed in the top-15 in clutch scoring.

Their scoring intangibles and Oklahoma’s spaced-out environment allow them to easily get to their spots, and they have been frighteningly lethal at nailing those looks. Those are shots that can hardly be taken away from them without opponents recklessly compromising their defense elsewhere – which the Thunder will also take advantage of. You can, literally, only pray they miss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jalen Williams has the highest true shooting percentage in the clutch this season (81.4%).

Smart Playcalling by Daigneault

Head coach Mark Daigneault makes the right calls at the right time

Coaches, as leaders, have three fundamental responsibilities: they craft a vision, they build alignment, and they champion execution.

As the architect of Oklahoma’s offensive success, head coach Mark Daigneault deserves his fair share of recognition. Always humble and level-headed in his postgame conferences, Daigneault is one of the brightest offensive minds in the league.

“Coach is very, very smart at drawing up plays for us.” – Josh Giddey

But ideas don’t make you rich, execution does. Daigneault is probably the most creative — and subsequently effective — play-caller in the league, and his brilliance lies in his ability to position his players precisely where they can excel.

Trailing by a single point with 4.1 seconds left on the game clock and the possession on the sideline, Daigneault orchestrated a play to open up the entire left wing for his 6-foot-6 star. Capitalizing on his size advantage, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sunk the turnaround fadeaway over the outstretched defense of Miles McBride, hushing the Garden crowd on his way to snatch the win — their 52nd of the season.

This well-drawn game-winner plainly illustrates why Daigneault’s sets are so effective; each movement, even when taking place away from each other, seamlessly complements the next without any wasted motions.

With Giddey, the team's most natural passer, inbounding the ball, Lu Dort sets a screen for sharpshooter Isaiah Joe to rise at the top of the key, while Shai screens for Williams to open a potential alley-hoop window. None of those decoys-to-be options materialized, so the action falls back on what was its ultimate plan — isolating Shai on a much smaller defender.

It is no coincidence that Gilgeous-Alexander has made six go-ahead shots in the final ten seconds of fourth quarters and overtimes in the last two years, when no other player has made more than three. The marriage between Shai’s composure and Daigneault’s brilliant mind is the backbone of OKC’s success, and it translates to when it matters most.

As they have been all season, the Thunder are flirting with the West’s top seed. Their talent and vision have lifted them into relevancy — and their cold-blooded execution makes them outright contenders.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats used here come from NBA.com, cleaningtheglass.com, dunksandthrees.com, basketball-reference.com, pbpstats.com bball-index.com.