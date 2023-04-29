Jeff Stelling has confirmed he will step down from his role as the host of Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports.

Stelling has presented the popular football results show since 1994 and has produced some truly iconic moments of television.

But after almost 30 years of anchoring the programme, the 68-year-old dropped the bombshell that this season would be his last.

It's not the first time Stelling has stepped down from hosting the show.

Indeed, the presenter had previously said he would leave at the end of last season, only to have a change of heart.

"Sky Sports is my home, and the Soccer Saturday team are a big part of my life," he said in March 2022.

“As the end of the season approached, and I was preparing to say goodbye, I realised that I was not ready to blow the final whistle and leave the best job in the world."

Yet, the renowned broadcaster emphasised that this time he was serious about calling time on his Sky career.

Stelling confirms his departure from Soccer Saturday and Sky Sports

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, Stelling stressed that this year would most definitely be his last when it came to presenting the programme.

"It is Groundhog Day, that time of the year when I announce that I am leaving Sky Sports and Gillette Soccer Saturday,” Stelling said.

“This time it is true. After 30 fantastic years on Sky, you lot out there have supported me, as have Sky, but it’s time to give you a break from all the VAR rants and bad gags and over-the-top celebrations when Hartlepool score a goal and give someone else the chance to do this fantastic job."

VIDEO: Jeff Stelling confirms he is leaving Soccer Saturday

When will Stelling's last show be?

Addressing when his last show will be, Stelling said: "So I’ll be leaving on May 28th, we’ve got a few programmes between now and then, this is the last six-hour Saturday Gillette Soccer Saturday… so we’d better get on with it!"

With so much still to play for in the Premier League this season, Stelling's final show could prove to be one for the history books.

Indeed, despite Manchester City's crushing win over Arsenal on Wednesday, the title race is still not over.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, there are still plenty of clubs involved in a relegation scrap, with just three points separating 16th-19th.