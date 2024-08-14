Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili ahead of a summer transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are interested in a deal for the Georgia international as they plan for life after Alisson Becker, who has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The club are currently in talks with the La Liga side about the terms of a deal but in the meantime have already agreed personal terms with the player as they push to get a transfer over the line before the August 30th deadline.

Liverpool Want to Sign Mamardashvili

He's the heir to Alisson Becker's throne

After shining for Georgia during Euro 2024 this summer, Mamardashvili has attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

Described as "sensational" by Scott Wilson, the 23-year-old has been targeted by Anfield chiefs as a long-term replacement for current number one Alisson amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

According to Romano the plan would be for Liverpool to sign Mamardashvili this summer and then send him on loan to fellow Premier League club Bournemouth for a year or two so he can continue to develop and play while Alisson remains the top man at Anfield.

Giorgi Mamardashvili La Liga Stats 2023/24 Games 37 Goals conceded 41 xGA 45.2

But when the time comes for Alisson to depart, with his current contract set to expire in 2027, then the club would already have his immediate replacement at the club and ready to step in to the Brazilian's shoes.

Agents are in Valencia currently trying to work out a deal with Valencia who want €40million to let their number one leave, but Liverpool ideally want to pay a little bit less after having a €35million bid rejected.

Mamardashvili wants the move to Anfield and they are working to find an agreement, but currently there is no agreement according to Romano.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Giorgio Mamardashvili concede just 41 goals from an xGA of 45.2 in La Liga in 2023/24.

Liverpool Eye Zubimendi Alternatives

Spaniard rejected a move to Anfield this week

After taking over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer, new manager Arne Slot is yet to make his first signing as manager of the club despite identifying Martin Zubimendi as his top target.

The Spain international was subject to interest from Anfield but opted to reject the move in favour of staying with his boyhood club this summer, leaving the Reds in a difficult position as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

One player who won't be signed as an alternative however is Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes, with The Athletic's James Pearace reporting that the club are "adamant" he is not a target.

Former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has also been linked with a move, although nothing has materialised yet with several other clubs also interested in a move for the France star.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.