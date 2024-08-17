Giorgi Mamardashvili has reportedly turned away several "big offers", making his preference to play under Arne Slot at Liverpool clear, as per Superdeporte.

Liverpool's sluggish transfer movements this summer have frustrated fans, but a deal for Mamardashvili would undoubtedly be a source of excitement. The Georgian international recently rose to prominence with his standout performances in Euros 2024, where he was described as "exceptional", and he has been subject to great interest since. Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football despite his tender age, it could be a fantastic coup if the Reds were to secure his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Georgia's group stage tie with Czechia during Euros 2024, Mamardashvili made 11 saves to rescue a draw for his country.

Mamardashvili Very Keen on Liverpool Transfer

He has ignored several approaches in favor of working under Slot

In a news report by Spanish source Superdeporte, shared by Paisley Gates, it has been revealed that the Valencia shot-stopper has recevied "big offers" from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, who are willing to pay significant fees in an attempt to sway the player's decision away from the Premier League. However, Mamardashvili has rejected such approaches, with his mind seemingly fixated on the prospect of playing at Anfield.

This follows from Liverpool initiating talks with Valencia, with the Spanish outfit demanding a fee in the region of £34 million. Given Alisson Becker is fit and consistently performing at a high level, it is difficult to envisage Mamardashvili in the first-team anytime soon, but the Merseyside club have devised a plan for him to develop into the Brazilian's eventual successor.

Giorgi Mamardashvili's La Liga 2023/24 Statistics Appearances 37 Goals conceded 41 Clean sheets 13 Saves per 90 2.82

As per Fabrizio Romano, the player would first spend a year on loan at Bournemouth, to garner sufficient Premier League experience, before being integrated into the Liverpool first-team, in the wake of Alisson's soon-expected departure. Mamardashvili has accepted these terms, and the Cherries would also be pleased to welcome him to the Vitality stadium should they have the opportunity to do so.

Mamardashvili has already agreed personal terms with the Anfield club and given the green light to the development plan, and is just waiting on a deal to be agreed between the clubs.

On the other hand, Valencia may be perpetuating the deal in the hopes of maximizing the value they can gain from the transfer. They recently signed Stole Dimitrievski from Rayo Vallecano amid interest in Mamardashvili, which implies that they are willing to sanction the transfer at the right price.

Liverpool Retract Interest in a Defensive Midfielder this Summer

Arne Slot was previously chasing Martin Zubimendi

It seems Liverpool's failed pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, has fallen through, after the player instead opted to put pen to paper on a new contract with the La Liga outfit. Per Times journalist, Paul Joyce, the Reds are now expected to end their interest in signing a new number six as a whole.

Furthermore, Newcastle star, Bruno Guimaraes had also been linked with a move across England to join up with Slot, however Liverpool were "adamant" that they were not interested in the Brazilian, subsequently ruling out the move.

Liverpool are the only team in the Premier League to have not made a single first-team signing yet this summer. Given the idea of loaning Mamardashvili immediately after his anticipated arrival, it remains to be seen whether they close their transfer business with a new introduction at all.

