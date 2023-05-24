Riqui Puig was influential as LA Galaxy defeated LAFC in 'El Trafico' on Tuesday evening.

The Spaniard was in his side's starting lineup for the US Open Cup last 16 clash at BMO Stadium.

Tyler Boyd gave the away side the lead in the 49th minute.

Puig scored a wonder goal three minutes later to double LA Galaxy's lead.

There were no further goals as LA Galaxy won 2-0 and progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Riqui Puig 'celebrates like Lionel Messi' after wondergoal vs LAFC

Puig's goal really was something special.

The La Masia graduate picked up the ball just inside LAFC's half and drove forward.

He made his way into the box - slaloming past multiple defenders on the way - before producing a lovely dinked finish.

Puig then took his shirt off and showed his name and number to the LAFC fans behind the goal.

The celebration was reminiscent of Lionel Messi's after scoring for Barcelona against fierce rivals Real Madrid in 2017.

View Puig's impressive goal and Messi-inspired celebration below...

Giorgio Chiellini fumes at Riqui Puig after LAFC 0-2 LA Galaxy

LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini was not happy at all with Puig for his actions during the game.

And he made his feelings known in the tunnel during the 23-year-old's post-match interview.

As Puig was speaking to the media, Chiellini could be seen in walking past in the background and shouted 'Payaso!' at the LA Galaxy midfielder, which translates to 'clown!' View the moment below...

What next for Puig and LA Galaxy?

Puig's goal against LAFC was his second of the year.

He is next in action when LA Galaxy host Charlotte on Saturday evening for their MLS clash.

LA Galaxy do not know who they will play in the quarter-finals of the US Open Cup at the time of writing.