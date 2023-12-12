Highlights Giovani Lo Celso's game time has improved in recent weeks, but that could be about to change when key players return from injury.

Despite benefiting from Tottenham's injury crisis, Lo Celso could be reduced to minutes from the bench in coming matches.

And as a result, a January transfer window might become a possibility for Lo Celso, as he looks for regular time on the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur star Giovani Lo Celso is attracting outside interest ahead of the January transfer window, with clubs from across the continent interested in signing the midfielder, journalist Paul Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It comes amid an injury crisis for Tottenham, with several of Spurs' top players having been ruled out of action with short-term and long-term problems. Lo Celso was one player who had benefited from this, as he stepped into the side while others were absent.

But now, with some of those players returning to full fitness, it's suggested Lo Celso's game time might be cut once again, which could lead to him forcing a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January.

Tottenham injury crisis beneficial to Lo Celso

It's been a rough spell for Spurs. Having kicked their campaign off in wonderful style, winning eight of their opening 10 Premier League matches, going unbeaten during that time too, the wheels had somewhat fallen off in recent weeks.

Following a helter-skelter clash with Chelsea in early November, which the north London outfit lost 4-1, Spurs failed to pick up a win in their following three Premier League clashes, with some questioning Ange Postecoglou's tactics. Things were remedied at the weekend, when Spurs dismantled Newcastle United with their own 4-1 triumph, but there has been a valid reason for Tottenham's struggles.

Giovani Lo Celso Tottenham Hotspur Career (via Transfermarkt) Matches 92 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes Played 4,926 Yellow Cards 13 Red Cards 0

In the midst of that winless run, Spurs could've put together a full starting 11 made up of players out injured. Their absentee list was scarily long, with the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Richarlison having all been missing.

While this did hamper Tottenham's results, it also opened the door for fringe players to be awarded more minutes on the pitch. One of those was Lo Celso, who was a standout player for Spurs, despite their struggles on the pitch.

However, irrespective of his mini-stint in the side, it's still suggested a move away from Tottenham could follow in January for the Argentine star.

When quizzed on Lo Celso's future, journalist Brown admitted that his status as a squad player at Tottenham was unlikely to change between now and the end of the season, suggesting a move away from Spurs might be needed if he wishes to secure regular game time.

Despite this, the reliable reporter also revealed that Tottenham aren't looking to sell during the January window and that it would take a considerable offer for the 2008 League Cup winners to let Lo Celso go. As a result, it's left the former Villarreal man with plenty to ponder in the run-up to January:

“I think there'll be a lot of rotation at Spurs over the course of the season and Lo Celso knows that he's not first choice, he's not going to get picked for every game. I think, possibly because he played so well in those two games and was scoring goals, he had a right to believe that he would be in the team, but for whatever reason, it didn't happen. “I don't think it's going to be a major factor with his thinking when it comes to his future, there are clubs trying to sign him. Spurs don't want to sell in January, so it will be interesting to see what happens there. But I don't think this is a terribly big deal really. I think Lo Celso knows his situation and is willing to try his hardest to get back in there very quickly.”

Related Lo Celso 'deserves Spurs chance' to replace James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur creative midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has worked his way into the forefront of Ange Postecoglou's plans in recent weeks

Lo Celso interest rife despite improved minutes

A classy midfield operator, it's no surprise clubs across the continent are eyeing up a move for Lo Celso. But the chances of him leaving Spurs in January remain slim, with transfer insider Dean Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT that a move was unlikely to happen.

Suggesting Lo Celso is likely to get more opportunities in the side, Jones believes Postecoglou won't be willing to sanction a move, in incase another injury crisis decimates their squad.

That's despite interest coming from La Liga, where Lo Celso has plenty of playing experience already, with Barcelona just one side said to be planning a move. Reports from Spain claim that Xavi is keen on bringing Lo Celso to the Catalan club, as they gear up for a second-half-of-the-season title challenge, along with the Champions League knockouts.

If Barcelona's interest proves genuine, and the finances surrounding a move can be facilitated, it could leave Lo Celso in a difficult position. Not least given Tottenham don't have any European commitments this season and they've already been knocked out of the League Cup, meaning when the squad is fully fit, his minutes are once again going to be limited to appearances off the bench.