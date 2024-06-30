Highlights Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims there is a ‘90 percent’ chance Giovani Lo Celso leaves Tottenham this summer.

The midfielder has been linked with Aston Villa and Real Betis.

Lo Celso is about to enter the final year of his current contract at Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has a ‘90 percent’ chance of leaving the club this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou will hope to build on his squad this summer after a positive first campaign in the dugout. The Australian manager was appointed 12 months ago and guided his team to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

Among the goals next season will be a return to the top four and Champions League football. Spurs last finished in the qualification places in the 2021/22 season, but in the following campaign, they finished outside the European spots entirely.

Lo Celso Likely to Leave Spurs

The midfielder has a year remaining on his contract

According to Romano, Lo Celso is likely to depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer after five years at the club, which includes two loan spells back in La Liga. The 28-year-old initially joined Spurs on loan from Real Betis for the 2019/20 season and the move was made permanent for £27m at the end of the campaign.

In total, Lo Celso made over 100 appearances for the North London club across all competitions and scored 10 goals in total. However, after falling out of favour, the Argentina international joined Villarreal on loan for the second half of the 2021/22 season and then the entirety of 2022/23.

Now, it seems he could depart on a permanent basis with a report from talkSPORT claiming the club have offered him as part of a player plus cash offer to Aston Villa for Jacob Ramsey. However, Romano indicates Villa will not be the only club in the race for Lo Celso, with the player’s former club also in the mix.

He told GiveMeSport:

“For Lo Celso, it’s a different story. I see Lo Celso leaving Tottenham in the summer transfer window. I think there is a 90 percent chance he leaves and there is interest from Real Betis.”

Tottenham to ‘Push’ for England Star

He is currently representing the Three Lions at Euro 2024

Elsewhere, Tottenham are reportedly ready to ‘push’ for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze once he returns from international duty with England at Euro 2024. According to The Times, Spurs have not been put off by the player’s release clause, which stands at £60million, and they are confident of fending off competition from several Premier League clubs to land his signature.

Eze was a surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Euros in Germany this summer and was among the players to displace the long-serving Marcus Rashford in the team. Despite winning just one of their group games, England progressed to the knockout stages top of their group and will take on Slovakia in the round of 16 over the weekend.

The 25-year-old winger was involved in the Three Lions’ 1-1 draw with Denmark last week, although it is his form for Crystal Palace that has caught the attention of potential suitors. Eze joined from Queens Park Rangers in 2020 and has become an integral player at Selhurst Park throughout his four years at the club so far.

Eberechi Eze Premier League stats 2023/24 Stat: Appearances 27 Goals 11 Assists 4 Minutes played 2,068

Eze signed a contract extension with Palace in November last year and his current deal runs until the summer of 2027. He is one of two Palace stars attracting the attention of rival clubs, as teammate Michael Olise is expected to move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.