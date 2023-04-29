Aston Villa target Giovani Lo Celso would be a better option than Nico Williams, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Unai Emery at the helm, Villa appear to be targeting Spain for reinforcements.

Aston Villa news - Giovani Lo Celso

Lo Celso, who is earning £100k-a-week at Villarreal, has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Villa are set to make an offer for Lo Celso, with Emery having worked with the former Tottenham player during his time at Villarreal.

It wouldn't be the first time Emery has looked to recruit players from Spain, having signed Alex Moreno from Real Betis in the January transfer window.

Emery has spent a large portion of his career in his home country, so it makes sense to try and sign players he's more familiar with.

Athletic Bilbao youngster Williams is another player of interest for the Villans, after he rejected a move to the Midlands club in the winter window, but the Daily Mail have reported that they are set to revive their interest at the end of the season.

What has Jones said about Lo Celso?

Jones has suggested that Villa are planning an 'exciting addition' in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The turnaround at Aston Villa has been rapid under Emery and the new optimistic outlook they have is something to be excited about.

"Lo Celso is being linked and that feels like such a good fit for what this team is starting to become and I have heard before now that we should expect an exciting addition like that to just add new life to the forward patterns.

"I think he would be a better option than pursuing Nico Williams, who is a good player but still quite inconsistent, and you also have the issue of having to try to get him out of Athletic Club and we should not underestimate that attachment in the Basque Country.

"He currently plays in the same team as his brother and that connection is a deep one. When Emery first came into Villa we were told that a wide player was his top priority and I think looking at it now and how he has started to evolve the team, Lo Celso just feels like the sort of transfer target that makes sense."

Would Lo Celso be a good signing?

The Argentine international hasn't been the most productive since making the move to Villarreal.

Lo Celso has scored just twice and provided three assists in 45 appearances for the Spanish club, according to Transfermarkt.

However, despite his lack of goal contributions, the 27-year-old has performed well this season, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.11 in the league, the third highest in the Villarreal squad.

For the right price, he could be a smart addition for Villa this summer.