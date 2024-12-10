Liverpool huffed and puffed to a 1-0 Champions League over Girona, with a Mohamed Salah penalty separating the two sides. It was the Egyptian King's 50th career goal in the Champions League.

Such was the aggressive nature of Liverpool's press, Girona struggled to put more than a few passes together in the opening stages. Despite that, it was the Spanish side who had the better chances in the first 20 minutes, as Liverpool allowed runners to get in behind them.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker had to be at his best to deny the hosts on three occasions in the first-half. Darwin Nunez really ought to have opened the scoring, but he opted for power over finesse and Paulo Gazzaniga made the save. His performances will make Liverpool fans very relieved to hear Salah may sign a new contract. At the other end, Alisson was required to again make another sharp save, this time from Asprilla.

In the second-half, VAR was called upon when there was a coming together in the box between Diaz and van de Beek. After a delay, the penalty was given to Liverpool. Salah tucked it away to make it 1-0. This really took the wind out of Girona's sails, who perhaps felt their chances to score came in the first-half. Liverpool certainly weren't at their best, but they found a way to win.

Girona 0-1 Liverpool Match Statistics Girona Statistic Liverpool 38% Possession 62% 1 Big Chances 4 13 Shots 15 5 Shots on Target 7 11 Fouls 8 3 Yellow Cards 2

Match Highlights

Girona Player Ratings

Paulo Gazzaniga - 7/10

Had to be sharp to keep Liverpool at bay early on in the first half and gathered the ball well.

Daley Blind - 6/10

Had his hands full trying to track the runs of Salah.

Ladislav Krejci - 6/10

Weathered the early storm and worked hard for his team to get Girona in the game.

Juanpe - 6/10

Needed to use all of his experience to remain focussed and keep Girona in the game as Liverpool pressed on.

Alejandro Frances - 6/10

Needed to make several tactical fouls in the first half in order to stop the flow of Liverpool attacks.

Miguel Gutierrez - 6/10

Like many of his teammates, he couldn't be criticised for his effort, but didn't have enough to carry a threat to Liverpool.

Oriol Romeu - 6/10

Looked a little ponderous on the ball at times, particularly when Liverpool pressed him.

Bryan Gil - 7/10

Would have hoped to have scored in the first-half, but Alisson was sharp to deny him.

Donny van de Beek - 5/10

Looked very comfortable on the ball throughout, but gave away a penalty clumsily.

Yaser Asprilla - 7/10

Got himself on the ball on plenty of occasions in an effort to try and make things happen for Girona and would consider himself unfortunate not to have scored in the first-half.

Arnaut Danjuma - 6/10

Worked hard and looked to keep a high tempo with his play, but lacked any real final product that his hard work promised.

SUB - Chrishian Stuani - 6/10

The 38-year-old former Middlesbrough striker came on late. Not bad, but nothing notable.

SUB - Portu - 6/10

Brought into the action with less than 20 minutes, but by then the sting had gone from the game.

SUB - Ivan Martin - 5/10

Came on with less than 15 minutes for Van de Beek.

SUB - Jhon Solis - N/A

The young Colombian came on for a late cameo appearance but was unable to make an impression.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson Becker - 8/10

Showed his real quality by making several excellent saves against the run of play, particularly from Bryan Gil and Asprilla. Although Liverpool played poorly in the first-half, Liverpool supporters will at least be pleased with how well their Brazilian keeper has returned from injury.

Andy Robertson - 6/10

Looked to provide some stability to Liverpool's back line as the game became closer than the away side would have liked.

Virgil van Dijk - 6/10

Looked irritated with his teammates at times when they were slow to track Girona's runs in attacking areas.

Joe Gomez - 6/10

Playing back alongside Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk and Robertson for the first time in 656 days. Nearly scored his first Liverpool goal in the opening minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5/10

Once again, at times, he showed his excellent range of passing, although sometimes careless when defending and still gave the ball too easily at times.

Curtis Jones - 7/10

Showed good feet at times, as he tried to drive Liverpool on in pursuit of a goal.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6/10

Initially, not as effective on the ball as he has been previously this season, as Liverpool struggled to get any real stranglehold on the game. Improved as the game went on.

Luis Diaz - 6/10

Went into the book early in the second-half very harshly, but this summed up the first hour for Liverpool. Did win the penalty which ultimately won the game.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

Relatively anonymous in the first-half, but grew into the game in the second period.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Mostly starved of service in the first half, despite being matched up with 34-year-old Daley Blind, but was on hand to score the penalty.

Darwin Nunez - 4/10

His link-up play looked very sloppy at times, as did his touch, although his work rate could not be questioned. Yet when presented with scoring chances, he went for power when he needed some guile, and he really ought to have scored. His first-half performance did little to dispel rumours that Liverpool may sign another striker.

SUB - Cody Gakpo - 6/10

Brought on with under 20 minutes left for Nunez. Provided fresh legs but couldn't add to their tally on the night.

SUB - Harvey Elliott - 6/10

Was good to see the youngster back in action after being out injured.

SUB - Wataru Endo - N/A

Brought on with minutes to go.

Man of the Match

Alisson Becker

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker showed his quality with several excellent first-half saves to deny Girona. Having been injured, it would seem reasonable that the keeper might need time to get back to his best form. However, the six-foot plus keeper’s reflexes looked sharp, as did his anticipation to the danger of Girona’s attacks.

Three times he was required to make saves when Girona really ought to have scored. With Liverpool not being at their best, they certainly needed Alisson to show his quality. With so many more games to go, his presence will give his side that added confidence needed to win silverware.