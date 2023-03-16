Celtic have “been another animal” under the management of head coach Ange Postecoglou, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hoops are in pole position to secure a second consecutive Premiership title at Parkhead.

Celtic manager news – Ange Postecoglou

Postecoglou was appointed as Celtic boss in the summer of 2021, in the aftermath of the club surrendering the chance to win their tenth consecutive league title at the hands of Steven Gerrard’s Rangers outfit.

However, the 57-year-old guided the Glasgow giants to the Premiership title last term and has won the last two League Cup finals as they look to re-assert their place at the top of Scottish football.

Bridge has also told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou has become “a bit of an icon” at Parkhead following the rejuvenation of the Hoops’ squad during his tenure.

And the journalist believes that the Australian has to be given credit for the success he’s brought to Celtic over the past 18 months.

What has Bridge said about Celtic and Postecoglou?

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: “I think we’ve got to give credit to Ange Postecoglou here. The guy inherited a poor-looking Celtic squad and a calamitous goalkeeper, and he turned them around so quickly. He knew the Japanese and Asian markets and he’s brought in such star quality.

“All of a sudden Celtic are running away with it. They’re nine points clear. It’s not as if Rangers have lost an abundance of matches. They’ve only lost two games and have won 22 out of 28.

“In most seasons, that would probably be a neck-and-neck title race, but Celtic have just been another animal this season, and I think you’ve got to give Postecoglou credit.”

What next for Celtic and Postecoglou?

Celtic fans will be desperate for Postecoglou to sign a new deal at Parkhead, with his current one-year rolling contract set to expire at the end of the season.

However, the immediate focus will be on trying to retain their Premiership title as well as winning the Scottish Cup, with the club looking to secure a domestic treble.

The Hoops welcome Hibernian to Celtic Park on Saturday in their last fixture before the international break and will be hoping to secure three points in a bid to be crowned league champions.

Meanwhile, April contains two meetings with fierce rivals Rangers, with the Gers making the short trip across Glasgow on the 8th April before the two sides meet in their Scottish Cup semi-final clash at Hampden Park at the end of the month.

Therefore, it’s set to be a huge few months ahead for Celtic and Postecoglou, who will both be hoping that the campaign can end with another dousing of silverware for the reigning Premiership champions.