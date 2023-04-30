Celtic’s hierarchy will be keen to understand manager Ange Postecoglou’s mindset at Parkhead after being linked with several Premier League jobs this season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 57-year-old head coach is currently on a one-year-rolling deal with the Hoops.

Celtic manager news – Ange Postecoglou

Back in March, Football Insider reported that Celtic are looking at tying Postecoglou down to a new and improved long-term contract at Parkhead, with the Australian finding himself on the radar of several Premier League clubs this season.

The Athens-born head coach joined the Hoops in the summer of 2021, wrestling back the Scottish Premiership title off arch-rivals Rangers and securing the Scottish League Cup in the same season.

The head coach is now set to guide the Glasgow giants to a second consecutive league title, having already won the League Cup again this term.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou had become a “bit of an icon” for the club over the past few seasons.

And Jones believes that “figures within the club” will want to understand the manager’s mindset after several links to Premier League jobs.

What has Jones said about Celtic and Postecoglou?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He's linked with most clubs that change managers these days. Celtic are probably used to this by now. I’m not sure if they probably pay attention to half of the rumours.

“What will happen is that figures within the club will try to fully understand his mindset and feelings about them and his future right now and understand if there is any scenario in which English football will be tempting for him to turn to.

“They’ll just want to know that from their point of view, so they can have an eye on future options they might have to turn to.”

What next for Celtic?

Celtic’s immediate focus will be clinching their second consecutive Premiership title in a row under their current boss, after losing just one game in the league throughout the course of the season.

In reality, the league championship is now just a matter of formality, with Postecoglou’s side having the chance to confirm themselves as champions with a win in their next league fixture at Hearts.

Therefore, the Celtic hierarchy will hope that Postecoglou is willing to commit his long-term future to the Parkhead outfit and resist the temptation to test his managerial capabilities south of the border.