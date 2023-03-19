Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos may need a “fresh start” away from Ibrox, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old is no closer to signing an extension to his £33,000 per-week contract with Michael Beale’s outfit, with his deal with the Gers expiring in the summer.

Rangers contract news – Alfredo Morelos

As per the Daily Record, Morelos has told Rangers that he has not penned a pre-contract agreement with La Liga outfit Sevilla, despite rumours suggesting that the South American was to link up with the Spanish giants in the summer.

The centre-forward has been free to speak to clubs from abroad since entering the final six months of his contract at Ibrox in January but has not agreed on a deal with any suitors ahead of next season.

Back in December, Football Insider reported that Rangers failed to secure a new deal with Morelos after the striker requested a salary of £45,000 per week, which would have made him the highest earner at the club.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Gers have never received an offer tempting enough to sell the attacker, which has played a factor in why his contract has been allowed to run down to its final stages.

And the journalist believes that Morelos’ record shows that “the numbers aren’t there” and that a departure from Ibrox could be the best option for the number nine.

What has Jones said about Rangers and Morelos?

When speaking about Morelos’ time at Rangers, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think with him there has always been hope that big things might still be around the corner.

“If you look back now on his record, the numbers aren't really there. It probably is time for a fresh start for Morelos.”

How has Morelos performed for Rangers this season?

Morelos – who has previously been dubbed as “lethal” by The Athletic’s Jordan Campbell – has enjoyed a solid if unspectacular season, having hit the back of the net nine times whilst providing six assists in 26 Premiership appearances.

However, an average WhoScored rating of 6.78 for his displays in the top flight this term ranks him as the joint 11th-best-performing player in Beale’s squad, indicating that his services are dispensable.

It will come as a frustration to the Ibrox faithful that the 11-cap Colombia international’s contract has been allowed to run down, meaning that the club won’t receive a transfer fee for his services in the summer.

And Morelos may feel that now is the right time to move on from the Glasgow giants, having seen his game time lessened throughout the season, with a fresh start elsewhere potentially being just what is required.