Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos still looks like he’ll be leaving Ibrox at the end of the season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The £33,000 per-week earner’s contract expires in the summer, meaning Michael Beale’s Gers outfit will not receive a transfer fee for his services.

Rangers transfer news – Alfredo Morelos

According to a report from TEAMtalk this month, Crystal Palace are to make an offer to Morelos this summer, whilst Aston Villa, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and Middlesbrough also share an interest in the striker.

The same publication understands that the 26-year-old has also held discussions with La Liga duo Sevilla and Villarreal as the centre-forward angles for a move away from the Scottish Premiership.

Back in March, Gers boss Beale had to clarify that the South American hasn’t signed a pre-contract with any clubs from abroad amid rumours he had an agreement with Sevilla.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bordeaux and former Sunderland striker Josh Maja could be a target to replace Morelos in the summer.

And Jones still believes that Morelos will leave the club at the end of his contract, given the Glasgow giants have already begun to target potential alternatives.

What has Jones said about Rangers and Morelos?

Asked about whether there have been any changes to Morelos’ situation at Rangers, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s still looking like he’ll go. I've heard a few things about Rangers starting to look at other forwards, which would fit in with that line of thinking.

“To be honest, it probably is time for him to go and try something else."

How has Morelos performed for Rangers?

Morelos, previously dubbed “lethal” by The Athletic’s Jordan Campbell, has been an excellent acquisition for Rangers since his £1m arrival from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017.

The 11-cap Colombia international has hit the back of the net 124 times and provided 58 assists in 266 appearances for the Gers, indicating that he has been a regular goalscorer for the Ibrox outfit.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.84 for his displays in the Premiership ranks him as the 11th-best-performing player in Beale’s squad, suggesting that whilst his departure would be a blow, the club could still find an adequate replacement for his services.

And with an agreement on terms unlikely to be reached at the time of writing, Beale may feel now is the time to plan for life without the Colombian marksman.