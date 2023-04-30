Rangers are interested in a summer swoop for Blackpool striker Jerry Yates at Ibrox, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale is looking ahead to an upheaval of the current Gers squad in the upcoming window.

Rangers transfer news – Jerry Yates

According to journalist Alan Nixon (via Football League World), one of Rangers’ top scouts has watched Yates multiple times over the last few weeks as the Glasgow giants look to secure a bargain deal this summer.

The same journalist believes that any transfer fee will be less than the £5m touted during the winter transfer window, with Blackpool's relegation from the Championship into League One having already been confirmed this season.

With Alfredo Morelos set to leave Ibrox at the end of his contract whilst Antonio Colak’s form has dropped off since the break for the World Cup, a move for Yates would seem to be a logical piece of business for the Gers.

And Jones believes that Rangers need to make a “real statement” in the summer transfer market as they look to sign players that the fans will “recognise and trust to deliver next season.”

What has Jones said about Rangers and Yates?

Speaking about the possibility of Rangers signing Yates, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “There is interest there, but time will tell how serious it is and what expectations are of such a potential signing.

“This is a summer when Rangers need to make a real statement in the market.

“Some of their business is going to have to be good PR. By that, I mean names the fans will recognise and trust to deliver next season.”

Would Yates be a good signing for Rangers?

With Rangers likely to have an opening available for a centre-forward spot at Ibrox, Yates would seem to be an excellent signing for Beale’s outfit as they look to wrestle the Scottish Premiership off city rivals Celtic.

The Doncaster-born star has hit the back of the net 15 times whilst producing six assists in 43 appearances this season showing that, despite Blackpool’s struggles, he has provided a regular source of goals for the Tangerines this term.

With the 26-year-old’s contract at Bloomfield Road expiring in the summer of 2024, Blackpool may be eager to let the 5 foot 9 centre-forward leave at the end of the season to avoid losing him on a free transfer 12 months later.

And if the Lancashire outfit are relegated to English football’s third tier, Rangers may sense an opportunity to snap up a bargain during the upcoming transfer window.